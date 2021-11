Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 20:54 Hits: 7

President Biden said Tuesday he will announce multiple Federal Reserve nominees “fairly quickly” after months of considering how to handle several current and future vacancies on the central bank’s board.During a press conference at the COP26 summit...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/579699-biden-says-hell-announce-fed-picks-fairly-quickly