Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 21:37 Hits: 2

Democrats are working to see how bendable the White House's framework for the social-spending package is.Lawmakers are hoping to make adjustments to the framework released Thursday in areas that include health care, climate and paid family leave.But...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/579202-democrats-seek-tweaks-to-175t-framework