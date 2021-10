Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021

Leaders of the world’s largest economies are endorsing the establishment of a global minimum tax at the opening of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Rome on Saturday.The global minimum tax seeks to block corporations from moving jobs or profits...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/579231-g20-leaders-endorse-global-minimum-tax