Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 18:10 Hits: 11

Americans’ wages saw the biggest three-month jump in 20 years in the latest quarter ending in September, according to available federal records, The Associated Press reported.The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that wages...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/579140-wages-see-biggest-three-month-jump-in-20-years