Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 13:30 Hits: 6

The U.S. most likely would default on its debt sometime between mid-December and mid-February absent additional congressional action on the debt limit, according to a projection released Friday by the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC).BPC gave a two-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/579073-key-debt-limit-deadline-likely-between-december-and-february-analysis