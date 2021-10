Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 25 October 2021

Roughly $10 billion of a $46 billion pool of federal rental aid has made it to renters, landlords and utility companies after another $2.8 billion was disbursed by state and local governments in September, the Treasury Department announced Monday....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/578354-roughly-75-percent-of-eviction-aid-has-not-reached-renters-treasury