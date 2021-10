Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 19:40 Hits: 5

Citigroup has agreed to undergo an independent racial equity audit, the bank announced Friday.In a blog post, Citi Executive Vice President Edward Skyler said the audit will “help us assess the impact our work is having and will help inform how to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/banking-financial-institutions/578079-citi-agrees-to-undergo-a-racial-audit