Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 17:01 Hits: 0

New home construction fell 7 percent in July as builders tackled massive backlogs over newer contracts, according to data released Wednesday by the Commerce Department.Housing starts for privately owned homes hit a seasonally adjusted annualized...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/568398-new-home-construction-falls-7-percent-in-july