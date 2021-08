Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 16:20 Hits: 10

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) asked President Biden to renominate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a Thursday letter as the White House mulls an opportunity to reshape the central bank.Daines urged Biden to renominate Powell, a Republican who...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/568577-gop-senator-urges-biden-to-renominate-powell