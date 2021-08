Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 14:57 Hits: 5

The AFL-CIO on Friday elected longtime labor advocate Liz Shuler as its new president.Shuler, who served as the organization’s secretary-treasurer since 2009, is the first woman to lead the AFL-CIO in the organization’s history.The election comes...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/568738-afl-cio-elects-first-woman-as-president