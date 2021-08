Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 17:05 Hits: 7

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it would line up more than 323,000 borrowers with a total and permanent disability (TPD) for $5.8 billion in automatic federal student loan forgiveness.The Education Department announced that it would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/568590-more-than-323k-disabled-borrowers-to-receive-automatic-student-loan