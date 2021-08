Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 18:24 Hits: 8

The Biden administration on Thursday said few small-business owners would see their taxes increase under the president’s proposal to raise the top income tax rate for high earners.The White House issued a fact sheet highlighting a new Treasury...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/568611-treasury-few-small-business-owners-will-see-tax-hikes-under-biden-proposal