The EEOC Confirms Employers Can Mandate a Vaccine, But Should They?

Category: Economy Hits: 3

Source: Barbara E. Hoey and Alison Frimmel, Employee Relations Law Journal, Vol. 47 no. 1, July 2021
This article reviews the highlights of the guidance issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after COVID-19 vaccines were approved and offers practical advice for employers considering rolling out a mandatory vaccination program for their employees.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/08/the-eeoc-confirms-employers-can-mandate-a-vaccine-but-should-they-2.htm

