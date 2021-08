Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 12:07 Hits: 0

The Coalition to Protect American Workers, led by GOP strategists including Mark Short, who served as former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, is warning members of Congress against reversing President Trump’s landmark 2017 tax reform...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/567505-pence-linked-group-steps-up-pressure-on-congress-in-tax-campaign