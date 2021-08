Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 14:53 Hits: 5

Consumer confidence plummeted in the first half of the month as rising cases of COVID-19 driven by the delta variant threw a wrench in the reopening of the U.S. economy.The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index fell by 13.5 percent in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/567743-consumer-confidence-drops-to-lowest-level-since-april-2020-survey