Understanding Jeff Bezos and Amazon: My long-read Q&A with Brad Stone

By James Pethokoukis and Brad Stone

Few institutions held up better during the COVID pandemic than Amazon. Its supply chains successfully accommodated a massive surge in demand and continued to provide products to hundreds of millions of customers. No wonder its stock price has almost doubled since March 2020. And yet, Amazon faces an uncertain future. Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO, and policymakers have grown increasingly vocal about their desire to break up Big Tech companies like Amazon. So what’s next for this retail giant? I recently discussed that question, and much more, with Brad Stone.

Brad is the senior executive editor for global technology at Bloomberg News, as well as a writer for Bloomberg Businessweek. He is also the author of four books, the most recent of which is Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire, released last May.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation.

Pethokoukis: I remember when Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress, and one thing that really struck me is that the people questioning him really did not understand how Facebook made money. And to me, it seems Facebook is a much simpler company than Amazon.

So as you’ve been doing interviews about the book, do you sense that people understand how Amazon works?

That’s a really good question. They certainly understand how the oldest — and maybe still the largest — part of Amazon works, primarily because they’re customers. When you go to any city (but particularly Washington DC) and talk to regulators and legislators, they understand Amazon in part because they interact with it every single day, probably like the rest of us. And so when you talk about the retail business, the third-party marketplace, maybe Alexa, and definitely the movies and TV shows, I think there’s an understanding. Maybe there’s not a full appreciation for the complexity as it pertains to things like Amazon Web Services and how it all fits together. But I think because Amazon is known as a store, there is an understanding of a large part of what it does.

Sometimes I get the sense, talking to people — even regulators and staffers — that they believe Amazon would love to be able to own and sell everything. It seems like they believe Amazon is looking to destroy all those small businesses and take data from them. Are they right? And if not, what is the strategy of the bulk of Amazon’s business?

Maybe you’re right, in that there are now critics on both sides of the aisle. There’s this rare bipartisan consensus against the Big Tech companies — in particular Amazon. And I think they may often attribute the very worst motives to the company.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testifies via video conference during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on “Online Platforms and Market Power”, in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

So let’s just take the specific issue of Amazon’s private-label business and how it gleans data from its third-party sellers to figure out what to sell and what to put under the Amazon Basics mantle. To a certain extent, maybe I’m not so sure that they don’t understand it — you know, there’s a political argument being made here. But the fact is that most retailers have very large private label businesses, and of course they look at what’s selling to figure out what they should sell. And Amazon does it too. They’ve been caught with their hand in the cookie jar because they’ve proclaimed to have an internal policy against letting employees look at the data from third-party sellers. And as I recount in my book (and others have recounted as well), clearly employees have vaulted over the wall.

But when it comes to actual policy that might prohibit Amazon from rolling out private label products, it’s unrealistic because then you have to consider Costco, Walmart, Walgreens, and everyone else who does it. So I don’t know . . . we’re in the realm of the political argument, and there’s not a lot of room for nuance about how retail operates in general.

One of my favorite writings on Amazon is from the tech analyst Benedict Evans, who had a great blog post, maybe a couple of years ago, called “Amazon is a Boring Retailer.” And let me just read what he wrote about Amazon and get your thoughts:

I sometimes think that if you could look in the safe behind Jeff Bezos’s desk, instead of the sports almanac from Back to the Future, you’d find an Encyclopedia of Retail, written in maybe 1985. There would be Post-It notes on every page, and every one of those notes has been turned into a team or maybe a product. Amazon is so new, and so dramatic in its speed and scale and aggression, that we can easily forget how many of the things it’s doing are actually very old. And, we can forget how many of the slightly dusty incumbent retailers we all grew up with were also once radical, daring, piratical new businesses that made people angry with their new ideas.

What I’m getting at is that people just don’t have a good sense of the history of business. They may understand regulation and law, but they don’t understand the history of business and how what Amazon is doing is very old. They’re just doing it way faster and way bigger.

Yes and no. In my first book about Amazon, The Everything Store, I do talk about how Bezos and his executives read the Sam Walton autobiography and took certain pieces from it. And clearly, they do utilize best practices from retail. But there’s so much about Amazon that is unique. The shelves are endless. The variety is potentially endless.

There are also all these pieces at Amazon where the connections are very opaque, but they clearly reinforce each other. So there’s the way in which retail operates on Amazon Web Services, and ostensibly gets a pretty hefty discount for Amazon’s cloud infrastructure, which then turns around and sells to other competitors at a markup. Or there’s the way in which Amazon’s Alexa devices sit in people’s homes with a backend on AWS and integrate other thriving pieces of the tech ecosystem, like music streaming, surveillance, cameras, and other things.

Amazon is a collection of self-reinforcing parts — all adhering to the same business principles, but with these very opaque and fuzzy connections between them, and then throwing off tremendous amounts of cash and allowing Amazon to invest in new things. So I think yes, the manual’s there, but Amazon’s really pioneering new territory as well.

You mentioned the previous book, The Everything Store, and I would recommend to listeners that it makes a fantastic companion to Amazon Unbound. Can they buy that in a beautiful box set or something? Have you produced that?

No, unfortunately not. Maybe one day, Jim, but you’re right. I really felt like it was a little bit like The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II. They’re two pieces of the same epic story.

I’ve talked to a lot of authors, and you get the sense that when they’ve written about something, they may be forced to talk about it because they’re promoting it, but they don’t want to go back to it. They are just done with it. But you apparently were not Amazon-ed out. You were not Bezos-ed out. You returned to it. What did you find so compelling about this story that you wanted to devote a whole lot of time to talking and writing more about it?

Mostly, I was very proud of The Everything Store, and I was talking about Amazon a lot and came to realize that it was all outdated. The company that I had written about in 2013 was a giant and was interesting, but it had a $100 billion market cap with maybe 40,000 or 50,000 employees. Bezos was interesting, but certainly wasn’t the most famous guy in business.

And that all shifted. The market cap zoomed to $1.5 trillion, and Bezos became the richest person in the world and changed before our very eyes — physically, his personal life, the things that he was interested in. And when I started Amazon Unbound, I certainly didn’t know that he was going to retire as CEO, get divorced, or further commit to his private space company, Blue Origin. So the landscape was changing, and I needed to update my history. And then really, as I started to work on it, I was just surprised by how good the story was.

I’ve written quite a few blog posts about The Everything Store. I just think it’s such an amazing story. Jeff Bezos could have had a fantastic career on Wall Street, but he sees an opportunity and ends up in the basement of some other store in Seattle, packing books by hand. It’s a great entrepreneurial story. And when people used to think about Jeff Bezos back then, they thought of the guffawing laugh — he was really a charming character.

Now he’s depicted as Lex Luther. How did that happen?

I don’t know that I’m depicting him as Lex Luther, but it’s funny because I have gotten that question: Is Bezos an evil villain?

Maybe we have to disassociate our generalized distaste for extraordinary wealth at a time of huge and worrying income inequality with the particulars of Bezos. He obviously gets criticized — and duly so — in my book and elsewhere for Amazon’s relationship with its employees, the corporate culture, and some of the pressures that it’s exerting on small businesses.

Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC’s “Milestone Celebration Dinner” in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

But I still feel like his intentions are good. He’s investing in opening space with his private space company, Blue Origin, because he feels like this is something that humanity will need generations from now. And he wants to start it, same as Elon Musk. And for all of Amazon’s faults, I don’t think I would have written two books if I didn’t generally believe that, in the end, it’s brought a lot of conveniences to our lives. It’s got a lot of things it needs to fix, but it’s also managed to innovate at scale and obviously was a complete lifeline during the pandemic. So I don’t really think that it’s fair to call him a Lex Luther type.

I will say, he can do a fairly poor job of evangelizing for his own interests — like at the recent space launch, when he inadvertently thanked Amazon employees for paying for the whole thing. He’s unlike Elon Musk, who manages to use his charisma to spin his followers into fans. Bezos just has a much harder time doing that. And as a result, I think he’s easier to caricature.

And it seems like that caricature — which is obviously a function of the size of the company, Bezos’s wealth, and broader concerns about inequality — has caused a revisionist reframing. I remember that, for a long time, there were questions about whether Amazon was really a buyable business, because they weren’t recording profits. People didn’t understand that strategy.

Now we look back at that strategy and say, “Oh this is a predatory company that was not making money because it was undermining other companies and underpricing its product.” And that’s part of why I think people just always have been befuddled by the business strategy of this company. They thought it didn’t make sense, and then they thought it made too much sense and represented this intentionally predatory approach to business.

Yeah, that’s interesting. In my book, I have this chapter that looks at how Amazon developed the ad business. And one of the interesting anecdotes there is how Bezos really pushed back on his retail business using advertising money to subsidize their unprofitability. He wanted the retail business to stand on its own. And this, in a way, runs counter to that narrative.

As for the fact that Amazon has lost money in some years and probably could be even more profitable than it is currently, I think that speaks more to Bezos’s — and now Andy Jassy’s — interest in just funding new things. For example, Amazon is going to spend $12 billion this year on Prime Video through licensing TV shows and movies, as well as making their own. So Amazon’s profits go to this expansionist zeal — new industries, new inventions, things like Alexa, whatever the new thing is that they’re going to launch. It’s not really from undercutting prices or pricing below competitors. Bezos wants those older Amazon businesses to stand on their own and be profitable. It’s a little bit more complex than “Amazon hides the ball to undercut competitors.”

Did Jeff Bezos think — and does current management think — that they have a PR problem? Certainly a lot of what you read about Amazon used to focus on pay issues. And now it’s about life inside the warehouses, drivers not getting bathroom breaks, all that stuff. But then you’ll look at customers’ brand ratings, and Amazon scores very, very high.

So does Amazon management think they have a problem? Or do they just think business reporters, the media, and politicians like to attack the company, but actual customers and regular people think Amazon’s great?

That’s a good question. You know, I would point to the last Bezos shareholder letter and some of the things that Andy Jassy has said recently. They’ve added a couple of principles to their 14 sacrosanct leadership values that they all study religiously. They talk about being more employee-centric and employee-focused, and also about looking at some of the possible ramifications of their actions for society. To me, that suggests a receptiveness to the criticism.

So I don’t think they’re fully in their shells of denial, even if it’s sometimes their public posture to say “Okay sure, people are going to criticize us. They just don’t understand.” I think that these recent changes and some of the recent rhetoric suggests that while the halo might still be over their heads given these brand surveys, some of the criticism is going to accumulate and make people question whether they want to continue to support the company and click on the “buy now” button. So I do think that maybe some of the attempts to be a friendlier Amazon are in response to a criticism that they do see as a bit of an existential problem.

You mentioned Elon Musk earlier. He and Bezos are two very, very wealthy individuals, but with very different personalities. And the same goes for their space ambitions. You have Musk talking about being on Mars and being a multi-planetary civilization. Blue Origin’s mission statement is very different. It’s all about Earth, creating a space economy, and lowering our environmental footprint. It just seems far more rooted — maybe more customer-centric, if you assume the customer is humanity. Any thoughts on that?

It’s really funny because in the short term, the companies are direct competitors. Putting aside all the space tourism and suborbital flights we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, Blue Origin is competing and trying to catch up with SpaceX for contracts to send orbital rockets into space, carry commercial and government satellites, and take astronauts to the space station and then ultimately to the moon. And Blue Origin keeps losing those contracts and then protesting. That’s because New Glenn, their rocket, is years away from fruition, and SpaceX has a complete collection of functioning rockets.

But the long-term goal is different. It’s like we have these different visions attributed to the two CEOs. Musk thinks that to ensure humanity’s survival, we need to be a multi-planetary species. So he wants to go to Mars and set up a colony there. And Bezos simply thinks you might as well go to the North Pole, because it’s going to be much more pleasant than Mars — you can actually breathe the air! So instead, his long-term goal is to have huge space stations orbiting the earth, comprised of material from the moon and harvesting the energy of the sun, and that’s humanity’s future. It’s like we have these two science fiction geeks who read different books and have different visions.

Is Bezos in this for the long run? He may be behind now, but is he going to keep putting resources towards Blue Origin and do what we can, because this is his legacy?

We’re talking during a week in which Bezos wrote an open letter to the NASA administrator, basically pledging $2 billion of his own money to cover the development of a moon lander, because NASA only had the funding to go and award SpaceX the contract. So this guy is in it for the long term.

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017. Via REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

The question, I think, for people who are watching is, “Should that money be deployed to more terrestrial, philanthropic goals with a larger impact?” But for Bezos, this is his dream. He gave his high school valedictorian speech about opening up the economy in space. This is what he’s going to do. So yes, in his remaining time on this planet, I expect him to be fully into Blue Origin and funding this goal. And look, he basically just put his own life on the line to take the maiden crew voyage of the suborbital rocket, New Shepherd. So I think he’s fully in it.

Is he as fully committed to The Washington Post?

I have no reason to think that he’s not. Right now, he has put The Washington Post on firm footing. They’ve got a new editor. My understanding is it’s profitable, a great subscription business. My only question is, “Would he ever consider that his work is ‘done’ there and move on?” But I have no reason to believe it. I think that this has been successful for him, and to some extent has probably burnished his image. He appears to really love living in Washington DC. He’s got a home there. So yeah, I think he’s probably in that for the long term as well.

The book is called “Amazon Unbound.” But certainly here in Washington, people see that as a problem — they believe it needs to be “bound.” Do you think the company perceives a real regulatory risk?

I mean, definitely a risk. They’re realistic. They understand that the darts are aimed at them and that they will be coming from all sides — from Europe, from the FTC, from the state AGs, and from Congress. But I think they’re ready for a fight.

And look, breaking up a company — or even trying to reform a company — is a multi-year effort. You also have a conservative judiciary that just bounced back the FTC’s lawsuit against Facebook. And I think it’s really going to be difficult for regulators to make a case that Amazon has any kind of a monopoly, considering that it competes in these really large, diverse markets, from retail to enterprise computing. And so I think in some ways they’re ready for battle, and they realize it’s going to be a challenge. But they’re probably confident that, despite the public rhetoric, they’ve got some advantages in the fight.

Will the new CEO, Andy Jassy, be someone that people know? Will Jassy be like a Tim Cook-type of CEO, where a lot of people know who he is?

I think so. I think the difference is that Cook could emerge from the shadow of Steve Jobs, because unfortunately Jobs passed away. Whereas Bezos will be very much with us. And I expect stories about Amazon will still feature at least some Bezos smiling photos or laughing photos.

They’re going to try to bring Jassy out. He presents such a humbler target because he’s not the wealthiest guy in the world. He’s very down to earth, and he’s quite an eloquent speaker. And he’s got an inspirational story, starting at Amazon almost at the very beginning. So I do think they’ll try to introduce him to the world. And the question will be whether the media really focuses on Jassy if Bezos is still giving space press conferences and dipping in to launch Amazon products.

Do you think there’s going to be a third volume, to finish out an Amazon trilogy? What do you think might be the themes in that trilogy?

Well, I’m in recovery now from barely getting through volume two. I suppose in 10 years, if the story is as good as it’s been, Bezos has carved a whole new chapter, the story of the regulatory pushback against Amazon and the other tech companies comes to some satisfying conclusion . . . yeah, I would never rule it out. I’m not smart enough to have foreseen what Amazon became after I published The Everything Store, so it’s hard to imagine where the story goes from here. But I’ll be watching it closely, just like everybody else.

All right. So pencil it in: July 2031, back on this podcast.

Thank you, Jim.

Brad, thanks a lot.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Brad Stone is the senior executive editor for global technology at Bloomberg News, as well as a writer for Bloomberg Businessweek.

