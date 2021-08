Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 10:00 Hits: 6

Congressional aid for disadvantaged farmers that was authorized earlier this year as part of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law is being challenged in the courts by white farmers, preventing roughly $5 billion from reaching Black...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/567486-black-farmers-facing-extinction-fight-for-5-billion-in-promised-aid