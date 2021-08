Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 19:50

The New York Stock Exchange said Wednesday that it is requiring personnel to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to access the trading floor. In a memo obtained by The Hill, NYSE Chief Operating Officer Michael Blaugrund said full...

