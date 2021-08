Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 09 August 2021

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department.On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/566988-job-openings-hit-101-million-notching-third-straight-record-high