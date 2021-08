Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 12:32 Hits: 6

The U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July as a summer rush of travel and recreation spending powered the economy through surging coronavirus cases, the Labor Department reported Friday.The unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent in July from 5.9 percent...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/566650-july-jobs-report-labor-bureau-unemployment