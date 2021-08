Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 20:25 Hits: 5

Income inequality in the United States grew between 1979 and 2018, a recent report on the distribution of household income released by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has found.In the report, which dropped on Wednesday, the office said...

