Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 15:43 Hits: 2

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday said Senate Republicans will not vote for legislation to raise the debt limit if President Biden and Democrats stick to their plan to push through a $3.5 trillion spending and tax...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566517-mcconnell-gop-will-block-debt-limit-hike-if-democrats-pursue-spending-plans