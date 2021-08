Special briefing: The impact of race and socio-economic status on the value of homes by neighborhood

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 18:39 Hits: 4

The American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center released its revised working report: “The Impact of Race and Socio-Economic Status on the Value of Homes by Neighborhood: A Critique of the Brookings Institution’s ‘The Devaluation of Assets in Black Neighborhoods.’” The call reports on the Housing Center’s analysis of and improvements to the widely-cited Brookings study by Perry et al. “The Devaluation of Assets in Black Neighborhoods” (2018).