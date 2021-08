Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 17:28 Hits: 5

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/565652-justice-dept-says-trumps-tax-returns-should-be-released