Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 04:01 Hits: 4

The legal limit on how much debt the U.S. government can owe was reimposed Sunday, kicking off a high-stakes battle over federal spending with dire implications for global financial markets.A two-year deal to suspend the debt ceiling lapsed at...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/565745-missed-debt-ceiling-deadline-kicks-off-high-stakes-fight