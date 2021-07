Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 14:23 Hits: 3

House Democratic leaders are scrambling to tee up a Friday vote on a bill that would extend a federal eviction ban through the end of the year with just two days before it expires.The House Rules Committee on Friday morning debated a bill from Rep....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/565614-house-democrats-scrambling-to-set-up-vote-on-eviction-ban-extension