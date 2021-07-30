5 questions for Ed Glaeser on the economics of the opioid crisis

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

By James Pethokoukis and Ed Glaeser

Rivaling even the death toll of COVID-19, opioid abuse has wreaked havoc in countless American communities. Some have suggested that these deaths are the result of an economy that left Americans behind and feeling trapped. In their desperation, they reached to oxycontin and codeine to cope with the insecurity of a global economy. But is this the full story? Ed Glaeser, whose analysis offers a different account, joined a recent episode of Political Economy to discuss.

Ed is the Chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard University and co-author with David Cutler of “When Innovation Goes Wrong: Technological Regress and the Opioid Epidemic.“

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: What is the dominant narrative as to the cause of the opioid crisis? And then what’s your explanation?

Glaeser: So I think the dominant narrative emphasizes America’s economic travails. It then often leads to a progressive push towards government policies that will reinvigorate declining areas where opioids have been particularly problematic. And it has some truth on it, but we don’t think it’s the dominant truth at all.

So our view is that opioids became more prevalent either because there was an increased demand for opioids — perhaps because Americans were despairing more or there was an increase in physical pain — or there was an increase in supply. So that view says that there was always a demand for taking opioids. And if there’s innovation in opioids, particularly one which is wrapped together with a tale of greater safety, then it was that supply shock that led to the unfolding of the opioid crisis.

Could you track us through a bit of the history of opioids?

Civilizations from Greece, to Egypt, to Persia, to India all knew about the upside of the liquid that came from the poppy, and the possible risk of overdoses. Now over time, we’ve had these waves of innovation.

So for example, Thomas Sydenham combines opium with alcohol and produces laudanum in 1676, which is supposed to be a wonder drug that will eliminate all forms of pain. Then in the early 19th century, Friedrich Serturner separated morphine from opium. It became a little bit easier to figure out what was wrong with heroin, which was, of course, the “wonder drug” at the end of the 19th century. Once again, opioids proved to be enormously addictive and deadly.

For most of the 20th century in the US, opioids have been basically off of the table. Then all of a sudden, starting in the seventies, there were doctors who believed that we’ve been too tough on painkillers. At the same time, Purdue Pharma came up with their time-release system for delivering various drugs, including OxyContin.

And pretty much everything else follows the same path that we saw earlier for morphine or for heroin, which is you get this “wonder drug” that’s supposed to be safe. It’s a really powerful, effective drug. And then pretty quickly, people start finding out that it is addictive as heck. And then of course, once you ratchet back the legal supply of the drug, the illegal drug markets take over.

So this is first the black tar heroin dealers, supplying it out of Mexico. And then that’s followed by Fentanyl, which can be produced in East Asian factories and shipped via US mail because it’s so bloody powerful. And fentanyl has really been the illegal opioid of choice more recently.

This is a case where innovation and entrepreneurship have not produced a benefit for humanity. Is that because this is a failure of the government to regulate?

I think it’s a failure to regulate, or even a failure to get the information right at all. This is an old drug. The only real innovation is the time release system, which is a pretty mild innovation. The main thing the entrepreneurs figured out how to do was to convince doctors and regulators that this was safe.

So I think the main reason why this innovation wasn’t particularly helpful is that it wasn’t a new product that we’ve never seen before. The bizarre thing about this episode was: This is hardly the first time this happened. We went through this before with morphine. We went through this before with heroin. We should realize that every time someone comes up with a new opioid and says, “This time it’s safe,” we should be incredibly wary of that.

What does the demand-side narrative get wrong?

The share of the population claiming disability insurance in 1990 is a very strong predictor of prescription opioid shipments in 1997 to 2010. Self-purported joint paint prevalence is similarly a predictor, maybe a little bit less strong. But there was no massive increase in physical pain over this time period. So the idea that massive musculoskeletal pain increases caused this isn’t so. Now that isn’t the narrative that you typically hear.

The despair narrative is about the share dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied, with life. We see no ability of the share dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with life at the local level being able to predict increases in opioids between 1997 and 2010. We do not think it predicts the opioid death rate once you control for these pain measures. So we just don’t see the evidence that suggests that despair is the predictor of where the opioid addiction occurred. It’s driven by an existing well of pain in the US — physical pain, joints, and such. And that combines with the supply shock.

How would you suggest we address that despair problem?

When I think about despair, I think about the areas where one-in-four prime-aged men are jobless. Either unemployed, or more often, have left the labor force altogether. Instead of having universal basic income (which by making not work pay more, will do more to discourage work), we should do things that subsidize work. So if you want to boost the national minimum wage, don’t do it by expecting the firms to pay for it, which will just reduce the desire to create jobs for less-skilled Americans. Have subsidies that encourage firms to create jobs, especially for less-skilled workers.

Second, we can do more to create better vocational training. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be experimenting with things like wraparound vocational training that is competitively sourced, that is pay for performance.

We can have entitlement reform that makes sure, particularly in high joblessness areas, that policies like disability insurance do less to discourage non-employment. And then finally, I never want to lose a chance to champion the need for a regulatory reform agenda. If you want to start your grocery store 10 blocks away in a poor neighborhood, you have at least 15 permits to get through. We could have things like one-stop permitting or doing more to apply a serious cost-benefit analysis to the permits that already exist.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Ed Glaeser is the Chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard University.

The post 5 questions for Ed Glaeser on the economics of the opioid crisis appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-ed-glaeser-on-the-economics-of-the-opioid-crisis/