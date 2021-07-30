Two views on the future of American economic geography

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 19:27 Hits: 3

By James Pethokoukis

From the same hot-take universe that gave us “America is a failed state,” also came the notion that “cities are over” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first is obviously not true — or at least it should have been obvious. (The US economy has bounced back hard, now surpassing its pre-pandemic peak.) Same goes for the second. Oh, I understand the gloom that existed during the thick of the outbreak. As the Financial Times piece put it back in May of 2020 : “Almost overnight, cities have gone from being places of dreams and ambition to fearful symbols of mortality. The rich have retreated to the countryside, just as they did in Europe during the Black Death. Until now, cities have always bounced back.”

And this time, too, of course. But that doesn’t mean nothing changes in the post-pandemic urban world. In a recent essay, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen sketched a possible new reality built around tele-work:

It turns out many of the best jobs really can be performed from anywhere, through screens and the internet. It turns out people really can live in a smaller city or a small town or in rural nowhere and still be just as productive as if they lived in a tiny one-room walk-up in a big city. It turns out companies really are capable of organizing and sustaining remote work even — perhaps especially — in the most sophisticated and complex fields. This is, I believe, a permanent civilizational shift. It is perhaps the most important thing that’s happened in my lifetime, a consequence of the internet that’s maybe even more important than the internet. Permanently divorcing physical location from economic opportunity gives us a real shot at radically expanding the number of good jobs in the world while also dramatically improving quality of life for millions, or billions, of people. We may, at long last, shatter the geographic lottery, opening up opportunity to countless people who weren’t lucky enough to be born in the right place.

Another take on the economic geography issue comes from University of California, Berkeley, economist Enrico Moretti, who wrote the great 2012 book The Economic Geography of Jobs. (I also podcast chatted with him in late 2019.) As Moretti told Goldman Sachs in a recent interview with GS’s Allison Nathan:

Allison Nathan: You recently argued that the economic geography of the US won’t look much different in the long run than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Why don’t you believe the crisis will mark a permanent shift in where we live and work? Enrico Moretti: There’s a lot of hype in the media about how COVID-19 has changed various aspects of our lives for good. But I believe that’s mostly overblown because it fails to distinguish between the direct effects of the pandemic in the short run and the long-run effects after the health crisis has been resolved. There’s no question that the economic geography of the US has looked quite different during the pandemic. Superstar cities like New York and San Francisco lost a number of residents as downtowns and offices were shut. Even today, the majority of office workers in those cities are still working remotely. But assuming that vaccines remain effective against new virus strains, and we continue to feel safe around each other, the economic geography of the US in 2022 won’t look all that different from how it looked pre-pandemic, because the fundamental economic factors that made superstar cities economically successful, thriving, and prosperous are still going to be there after the health crisis has passed. Allison Nathan: So you don’t believe the pandemic will significantly change the long-term economic geography of the US. But what about the longer-term trend towards cost savings as many companies open offices in less expensive locations that seemed to gain traction during the pandemic? Will that lead to important shifts in economic geography? Enrico Moretti: That trend was already well underway before the pandemic began and will likely continue. New York’s financial sector began moving people out of Manhattan to less expensive locations 60 years ago, and the Bay Area’s tech sector has also been doing so over the past couple of decades. But again, this hasn’t and likely won’t lead to the death of superstar cities. Financial jobs will largely remain in Manhattan and tech jobs in San Francisco. If anything, I see this as good news for companies headquartered in expensive cities. Workers in satellite offices often complement rather than substitute for workers in headquarters, and tend to strengthen companies rather than weaken them. They allow companies to grow and become more efficient. In some recent research, I’ve found that, at least for the tech sector, the best jobs are not located in cheap locations. Google, for example, locates its R&D and management jobs in expensive cities — places like San Francisco, Mountain View, Zurich, Austin, Seattle, and New York — that already have many of those types of jobs. While the cost reduction trend will likely continue, I don’t see it negatively affecting superstar cities. They will likely thrive as the best jobs ultimately continue to cluster there.

The post Two views on the future of American economic geography appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/two-views-on-the-future-of-american-economic-geography/