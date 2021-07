Articles

Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) said that President Biden does not have the legal authority to unilaterally forgive federal student loans, breaking from fellow Democratic leaders.During a Wednesday press conference, Pelosi argued that Biden can...

