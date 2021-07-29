A supply-side explanation of the opioid crisis: My long-read Q&A with Ed Glaeser

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Ed Glaeser

Economic stagnation created a crisis of despair that bred addiction in what is known as America’s Opioid Epidemic. That’s the typical story at least: Late stage capitalism, or technology, or global trade made Americans desperate and opioids appealing. But is this narrative true? What exactly caused this crisis? On a recent episode of Political Economy, Ed Glaeser joined to discuss the economics of the opioid crisis.

Ed is the Chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard University and co-author with David Cutler of “When Innovation Goes Wrong: Technological Regress and the Opioid Epidemic.”

Pethokoukis: The listeners famously love when I read, so I always like to read as much as possible during the podcast. I’m going to start off by reading a few statistics from the start of your paper with David Cutler, “When Innovation Goes Wrong: Technological Regress and the Opioid Epidemic.” A few stats from the start:

“The fivefold increase in the death rate from opioid drugs between 2000 and 2017 . . . is an American health crisis rivalling even the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 850,000 people died from opioid overdoses between 1999 and 2019, and in 2019, more people died from opioids (70,630) than from motor vehicle accidents (38,800) or breast cancer (42,281). The increase in drug overdose deaths is the dominant reason for the declining US life expectancy between 2014 and 2017 . . . and has contributed to the longer-term stagnation of life expectancy first emphasized by Case and Deaton (2015). The opioid crisis has also exacerbated the link between lifespan and education; the opioid death rate is three times higher for high school graduates than for college graduates . . . . Opioid deaths rose during the COVID pandemic, despite the sharp reductions in mobility.”

So, it’s a very serious health crisis. What is the dominant narrative as to the cause of that crisis? If I understand the narrative, it’s a demand-side narrative, that a whole host of social stressors — economic insecurity, the China trade shock, income stagnation — unleashed a rising tide of despair, and that led to opioid addiction. That seems to me to be the dominant narrative, am I right? And what are you saying that’s different?

Glaeser: So I think that is the dominant narrative, which in some sense emphasizes America’s economic travails. It then often leads to a progressive push towards government policies that will reinvigorate declining areas where opioids have been particularly problematic. And it has some truth on it, but we don’t think it’s the dominant truth at all.

I guess we just said kind of a demand-side explanation. Would you call yours a supply-side explanation?

That’s exactly right. We’re economists. It all comes back to Alfred Marshall’s twin scissors in supply and demand. So our view is that opioids became more prevalent either because there was an increased demand for opioids — perhaps because Americans were despairing more or there was an increase in physical pain — or there was an increase in supply. So that view says that there was always a demand for taking opioids. Lots of people like taking this drug. And if there’s innovation in opioids, particularly one which is wrapped together with a tale of greater safety, then it was that supply shock that led to the unfolding of the opioid crisis.

All great innovations are a combination of something new, perhaps technologically, combined with marketing. People have to understand what this innovation is, they have to understand why it would be a good thing for them to be part of their lives. I remember when the iPad came out, people said, “What are people going to use this thing for? It seems to have a dumb name, and do we even need this iPad?” Then Apple sold a gajillion of them. And that’s kind of the case with opioids, too. It was a medical innovation combined with marketing. Am I correct?

That’s certainly how we see it — combined with regulatory laxness. And let’s not forget, there are parts of the government that actually subsidized this as well. Various forms of public health insurance also pay for opioids. So there’s a public role in it as well, both on the regulatory side and on the payment side.

So I wonder if you could just track us through a bit of the history.

Absolutely. Let’s go back to the long history. So the long history is: There are Sumerian references to the joy plant; civilizations from Greece, to Egypt, to Persia, to India all knew about the upside of the liquid that came from the poppy, and the possible risk of overdoses. Hippocrates, the Greek who gave us Hippocratic Oath, frequently mentions the poppy in his remedies. And so opiate became a major part of the world and something which we knew to be careful about, right? Now over time, we’ve had these waves of innovation where someone comes along. So for example, Thomas Sydenham combines opium with alcohol and produces laudanum in 1676, which is supposed to be a wonder drug that will eliminate all forms of pain. And of course, 25 years later, you have doctors like John Jones who are writing about how the long-term use of this drug creates an “inability or listlessness to do any things except it be while the Opium operates.” But quitting opioid use could lead to “intolerable . . . anxieties” and even a “miserable death.”

A commercial poppy field in flower is seen near Devonport, Tasmania. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Via REUTERS

Then in the early 19th century, Friedrich Serturner separated morphine from opium. He thought he had made it safe. He himself would become an addict. Merck pioneered the drug commercially in the 19th century. And so morphine became widespread, particularly during the Civil War, but it certainly wasn’t a safer alternative to opium. And it usually takes a generation for this to be figured out. It became a little bit easier to figure out what was wrong with heroin, which was, of course, the “wonder drug” at the end of the 19th century.

This was Felix Hoffmann at Bayer, who apparently invented both aspirin and heroin within the same 14-day period. How’s that for an amazingly fertile time period? And there, heroin is “No risk of addiction. Don’t worry about it. Great to give to children for coughs.” And of course it was all wrong. Once again, opioids proved to be enormously addictive and deadly.

For most of the 20th century in the US, opioids have been basically off of the table. So after the time of the Pure Food and Drug Act and subsequent regulations (for example, the Harrison Narcotics Tax Act of 1915) doctors, consumers, and the government have been very, very reticent about significant amounts of opioids delivered to anyone who’s not under very supervised hospital conditions. So there’s codeine, which stays around in cough suppressants, but for basically everything else, opiates plummet.

Then all of a sudden, starting in the seventies, two things come together which give us this supply side revolution. One of them is the pain movement. And so what happens is, there are doctors, there are people in hospices, who believe that we’ve been too tough on painkillers. And you’ve got to have some sympathy with them. When I’m suffering from late-stage cancer and I’m in a great deal of pain, I hope they’re liberal in giving me opioids. If death looms, you might as well reduce the pain.

And so, there was a whole pain network of positions that came together. At the same time, you have Purdue Pharma, which comes up with their time-release system for delivering various drugs. This starts with a morphine time-release dose, and then it moves on to the drug that becomes particularly associated with this, which is OxyContin.

So OxyContin has a couple of things going for it, relative to earlier opioids. One of which is the time-release system, which they can plausibly claim is going to reduce the risk of addiction by reducing the amount of opioids in your system.

The key drawback, which has confounded doctors and scientists for hundreds of years — they found a way around it.

That’s right, because they were supposedly going to do it in a way that is a highly limited way so you never got too much of the stuff into your system. That was the real hope. But they did that first with morphine, right? And the time-release morphine never sold because Americans are too scared of morphine, doctors are going to be too scared about it.

Instead, they turned to a drug that had been very popular among the Nazi hierarchy, which was consequently much rarer in the US: the basis of OxyContin. And so that drug was less common in the US, the codone side. And then by mixing oxycodone with the MS, you’ve got MS Contin. Those combinations are the two things that made it seem safe.

So they got it through the FDA, they got it through doctors, and all of a sudden it became a blockbuster drug. Now, it didn’t hurt that Purdue is just an amazing marketing machine. The Sackler family is just unbelievably good at figuring out how to sell drugs, and their whole machine went into overdrive. They had this wonderful letter to the New England Journal, which claimed that very few people were getting addicted to drugs: Among “11,882 patients who received at least one narcotic preparation, there were only four cases of reasonably well documented addiction in patients who had no history of addiction,” by Porter and Jick, 1980. This finding was among inpatients who were very tightly controlled, but it was taken to be general. And so this wave of advertising created a huge sea change in the way that we prescribed opioids.

A logo sign outside of a facility occupied by Purdue Pharma L.P., in Wilson, North Carolina. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA) Via Reuters

And so that was the supply shock, and pretty much everything else follows the same path that we saw earlier for morphine or for heroin, which is you get this “wonder drug” that’s supposed to be safe. People love it because it feels really good. It’s a really powerful, effective drug. They use it, and then pretty quickly, people start finding out that it is addictive as heck. And the people who are addicted figure out how to get around the time-release. They crush it to get it earlier. There’s a losing battle that’s fought in trying to restrict this. And then of course, once you ratchet back the legal supply of the drug, the illegal drug markets take over.

Entrepreneurship.

Right. The entrepreneurs, which is what we want from humanity. We want entrepreneurs, but not all entrepreneurs are actually delivering value for society as a whole, even if individual users are quite grateful for it.

So this is first the black tar heroin dealers, supplying it out of Mexico. A very modern, effective supply mechanism. You call, the drug dealer brings it right to you. Only small people in the organization have drugs, so it’s very hard to arrest the higher-ups. And then that’s followed — and it’s a story that we’re well aware of in America — by robust industrial production in the Far East killing off domestic production. Fentanyl can be produced in East Asian factories and shipped via US mail because it’s so bloody powerful, it requires such small amounts. And fentanyl has really been the illegal opioid of choice more recently. Incidentally, it’s caused significant economic problems for the Mexican heroin gangs. And fentanyl is part of the reason why this is so deadly. Because it’s so powerful, which makes it incredibly easy to evade any form of enforcement, it’s also incredibly likely to lead to overdoses. That’s how we think we got here. And we can talk about the empirical evidence, but that’s the basic narrative that we tell.

So it’s a narrative of economics. We’re talking about innovations, supply, demand, and entrepreneurship: all the things that I touch on a lot during this podcast, which produce a lot of obvious benefits for humanity. But this is a case where it has not produced a benefit for humanity. And is that because this as a failure of the government? A failure of government to regulate? Is that what this really comes down to?

I think it’s a failure to regulate, or even a failure to get the information right at all. So if we think about the innovation, the drug side was really pretty limited in terms of the innovation. This is an old drug. The only real innovation is the time release system, which is a pretty mild innovation. Presumably you could’ve just taken the smaller pills at some degree of greater regularity, so it’s a very minor thing.

The main thing the entrepreneurs figured out how to do was to convince doctors and regulators that this was safe. Even if the regulators may be ex-post excused for the confusion of this, it was clearly a lie. The main innovation served mainly to confuse regulators and confuse doctors into thinking that you had a safe opioid. So I think the main reason why this innovation wasn’t particularly helpful is that it wasn’t a new product that we’ve never seen before, it wasn’t an iPad. It was just taking something that we had always known that consumers liked, and coming up with some reason why it would be plausibly safe. The bizarre thing about this episode was: This is hardly the first time this happened. We went through this before with morphine. We went through this before with heroin. We should realize that every time someone comes up with a new opioid and says, “This time it’s safe,” we should be incredibly wary of that.

There should be a very high bar among regulators given the long and fairly well-known history of this drug.

I think that’s right. I normally skew strongly towards the liberty side of things, but I’m quite comfortable with the idea of strongly regulating opioids. But even if you did have that view, then in this case, the innovation would still be negative because it served to confuse consumers about the product. It was mislabeled.

You walked us through a fantastic history of opioids in just a few minutes. What does the history of previous crises say about the future of this ongoing crisis in the United States?

So the general pattern is very few of the seriously-addicted people get off of it. And it’s certainly worthwhile having a national conversation about what to do with that population. And there’s certainly a reasonable view that they would be better getting some legal alternative to fentanyl. So to throw aside my libertarian side, I think that population is very unlikely to have a large majority of them give up on opioids. So that’s going to take a generation or so to sort its way out of the system.

The good news is at least we’ve substantially slowed down the new flow of people with the addiction. So that happened, and that started to happen a decade ago. We learned the danger, the information is revealed, and doctors are much warier with this than they used to be. So, that’s the good side of this. The bad side is that the addicts switched from something that is less dangerous in OxyContin to something that is more dangerous in fentanyl, because the legal supply has been shut down.

Packets of fentanyl, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized. Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via REUTERS

And again, the common narrative is really sort of a failure of modern capitalism to provide a good society — a just society, where people can thrive. Do you have any recommendations on the demand side?

Sure I do, but let me say a few things about why I don’t believe that that’s right. So there is no question that physical pain predicted both who got the opioids initially and what parts of the country had it more. So the share of the population claiming disability insurance in 1990 is a very strong predictor of prescription opioid shipments in 1997 to 2010. Self-purported joint paint prevalence is similarly a predictor, maybe a little bit less strong. Those things are physical pain, and they do a good job of predicting this. But there was no massive increase in physical pain over this time period. Joint pain, significant pain has been essentially flat, injuries have been going down. So the idea that massive musculoskeletal pain increases caused this isn’t so. Now that isn’t the narrative that you typically hear. That narrative gets it right in terms of predicting, where do the opioids go? The opioids do in fact go to people who are in physical pain.

But the despair narrative isn’t just about pain. It’s about coping. It’s about psychology.

Exactly. The despair narrative is about the share dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied, with life. We see no ability of the share dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with life at the local level being able to predict increases in opioids between 1997 and 2010. We do not think it predicts the opioid death rate once you control for these pain measures. So we just don’t see the evidence that suggests that despair is the predictor of where the opioid addiction occurred. It’s driven by an existing well of pain in the US — physical pain, joints, and such. And that combines with the supply shock.

Now the despair issue is real, and I understand the advocates of this. The people who first pointed out the decline in US male life expectancy are economic giants, Angus Deaton and Anne Case, who are great economists whom I admire and revere. And I am not making any comments about alcohol or other reasons for this. This is specifically on opioids.

And we think it is really important to focus opioids on the supply side explanation, because otherwise we’re not going to learn to not to make this mistake again. But I certainly share their view that we should be taking policies to try to reduce the hardship, especially in America’s Eastern Heartland. When I think about despair, I think about the areas where one-in-four prime-aged men are jobless. Either unemployed, or more often, have left the labor force altogether. Or I think about the overall increase in American joblessness: 5 percent in 1967 to 15 percent over the past 10 years. Now I think unquestionably that we need to have policies that address that. I would suggest three or four, one of which is instead of having universal basic income (which by making not work pay more, will do more to discourage work), do things that subsidize work.

So if you want to boost the national minimum wage, don’t do it by expecting the firms to pay for it, which will just reduce the desire to create jobs for less-skilled Americans. Do it with a stronger wage subsidy, where the federal government pays money so that firms will hire less-skilled workers. You can target this towards areas like the Eastern Heartland, where you need it — areas like West Virginia; areas like Eastern Kentucky; areas like the Rust Belt. Have subsidies that encourage firms to create jobs, especially for less-skilled workers.

Second, we can do more to create better vocational training. After 20 years of being on the edges of the school reform movement, I’ve almost given up on the ability to have any national change in school bureaucracies that are currently existing. But there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be experimenting with things like wraparound vocational training that is competitively sourced, that is pay for performance.

Because, when you’ve taught someone to be a plumber, you can pretty much tell if that person has learned how to be a plumber or not. And so you can have private companies, you can have unions, you can have community colleges, all competing for this. And so you only get paid if someone learns how to be a computer programmer or a plumber. We can have entitlement reform that makes sure, particularly in high joblessness areas, that policies like disability insurance do less to discourage non-employment. So D.I. creates a generous payment if you don’t work, but then creates an income cap, which is a pretty hard cap on actually working. The work of Magne Mogstad in Norway shows that an experiment which allowed the disabled to keep more of their earnings, finds unsurprisingly that they earn more, that they work more. And so we can do things that are more work friendly, particularly in the high-joblessness areas.

And then finally, I never want to lose a chance to champion the need for a regulatory reform agenda, particularly for small businesses, particularly for the entrepreneurship of the poor. It is a crime in this country that we do so much more to regulate the entrepreneurship of the poor than we do to regulate the entrepreneurship of the rich. If you want to start your internet phenomenon in a Harvard college dorm room, there’s basically no regulator looking over your shoulder until you have a billion users, and have possibly influenced elections throughout the world. If you want to start your grocery store 10 blocks away in a poor neighborhood, you have at least 15 permits to get through. So lots of possibilities. We have things like one-stop permitting or doing more to apply a serious cost-benefit analysis to the permits that already exist. But we need, particularly as America reawakens after COVID-19 and has many businesses that have closed, to really make sure that we’re making it as easy as possible for new entrepreneurs to provide the jobs that can reinvigorate the Eastern Heartland.

That’s great stuff. I’m having you on the talk about the paper, but there’s no way I’m going to let you get away without talking a bit about cities. You have a book coming out in September with David Cutler: Survival of the City: Living and Thriving in an Age of Isolation. I wonder if you could give me a bit of a sneak preview about that book, especially given all the press about cities during the pandemic that cities are over, people will be fleeing. . . . Give me a feel for what you’re going to be telling readers about cities and their survival in this post-pandemic period.

So the narrative tends to either swing forward from, “New York is dead. Cities are dead”, to “Oh, it’s all fine. Everything is exactly the same as it was before.” Neither narrative is exactly right, although it’s certainly true that I am more optimistic than pessimistic about the future of cities. But the book looks through the long arc of history, and the first half of the book is specifically on health. My coauthor, David Cutler, is a health economist, which is why we wrote this paper on opioids together. And we ask the question, how is it that the US can spend so much money on healthcare, and we end up with this kind of an outcome? How is it that we can spend trillions and trillions of dollars, and end up with so many Americans who have died?

A woman crosses a nearly empty Fifth Ave. in New York City. The normally bustling streets of Manhattan remain desolate through the COVID-19 pandemic. Via REUTERS

And the second half is really focused on the future of downtown, urban discontents — the urban problem of high housing costs and problems over gentrification — and the problems with policing and schools that we talked about. So my view is that cities are not dead, downtowns are not dead, offices will come back, but every city is more vulnerable than it was before. It has become easier than ever for firms and the rich to move away. So it is vital that new cities throughout the world recognize this new, more competitive landscape and respond with better government, with better functioning city governments.

This is a wake-up call at the national level. We need a better national government to handle the risk of future pandemic. But at the city level, we need to respond to problems, like the killing of George Floyd, not with slogans that make very little sense (no matter how much we understand the anger that produces them, like “defund the police”), but with actual proposals for police reform. And what we put forward is the view that you actually need better police management. And we tell the story of Ray Kelly, and then talking about the “Three Strikes and You’re Out” and how those changed the world, in some ways that are good in some ways they’re bad.

But the “Three Strikes and You’re Out” laws were also the slogans of the time period, and they were fueled by understandable anger at murderers who never should be running around in the street. But they also led to ordinary pot dealers being locked up for life, which is somewhat crazy. So you really need public policy that’s more effective, flexible, and organized around really making the government work for ordinary people.

In the case of police, we put forward the notion that you want a dual-mandate for cops: You want to make sure that you are reducing crime, and you want to make sure that ordinary citizens are happy with the police force. Both of those things need to be measured. We currently measure one crime and not the other, and so all the attention goes on that. So we are in favor of putting in place benchmarks, including regular surveys of customers to get their satisfaction with the police, and you’re going to fire police chiefs unless they deliver on the dual-mandate on both consumer satisfaction, on a sense of safety, from police and a sense of safety from each other. Now, if you’re going to ask an organization to do more, to provide both less crime and better service, you’re going to have to spend more. And so this need for dual mandate is going to have to come with better resources.

Our vision is for a government, both at the national and local level, that is more effective at doing the basics — that is less slogan driven, that is more driven by goals, by substance, and that understands that administration and bureaucracy are hard things. You can’t get a good healthcare system just by writing up a national insurance system that offers to pay large numbers of checks. You actually have to have a national commitment to protecting America from future pandemics. And without that, we will remain at risk far into the future.

I look forward to taking a deep dive into that book in the fall. That’s a fantastic preview. Thanks for coming on the podcast. I appreciate it.

Thank you so much for having me.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Ed Glaeser is the Chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard University.

