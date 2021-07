Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 21:49 Hits: 4

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say that the Biden administration's economic policies are to blame for the 13-year high in inflation, according to a new Morning Consult-Politico poll released Wednesday. The survey, conducted from Friday through Monday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/565358-nearly-6-in-10-americans-fault-bidens-policies-for-13-year-inflation-high-poll