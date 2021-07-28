Dealing with pandemics and other threats through the resilience of technological progress

Articles

By James Pethokoukis

There are many policy lessons to be drawn from the COVID-19 pandemic. But certainly several of them involve preparedness. That’s the focus on a late 2020 analysis by economists David Cutler and Lawrence Summers, “The COVID-19 Pandemic and the $16 Trillion Virus.” At the time, that $16 trillion was their estimated aggregation of the total cost of the pandemic when accounting for “mortality, morbidity, mental health conditions, and direct economic losses. . . . These costs far exceed those associated with conventional recessions and the Iraq War, and are similar to those associated with global climate change.”

One caveat here is that this estimate came before the onslaught of the Delta variant. It assumed that the pandemic would be “substantially contained” by the fall of 2021. I’m not sure whether or not the recent course of the pandemic still meets that qualification. That said, Cutler and Summers offer some ideas for making sure America is better ready for the next outbreak. From the analysis: “As the nation struggles to recover from COVID-19, investments that are made in testing, contact tracing, and isolation should be established permanently and not dismantled when the concerns about COVID-19 begin to recede.” A back-of-the-envelope cost estimate is $100 billion.

But there is another kind of “preparedness” that policymakers must keep front of mind, and that sort is demonstrated by vaccine and therapeutic development. It is a preparedness model that depends on a society being rich and technologically advanced so that it has the capability to effectively respond to dangers — either unanticipated or ones that play in unanticipated ways — after they emerge. Of course, possessing such a capability means accepting that disruption that comes with it to jobs, industries, and communities.

Now there’s a lot to like about a strategy of anticipation, creating models, plans, and agendas to predict potential dangers and cope with them. But it’s a strategy that relies on being able to accurately predict the nature of the threat. The other more flexible, capability-driven model — what political scientist Aaron Wildavsky called a “resilience” model — has no such requirement. Rather, it insists a society push forward the technological frontier and value the wealth created by such progress. “One way to deal with the possibility of unexpected dangers, moreover, is to generate economic growth and technical progress, in the expectation, based on experience, that the accrued benefits will make society less vulnerable to whatever unanticipated risk may crop up,” he writes inSearching for Safety.

