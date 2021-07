Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 15:51 Hits: 5

U.S. home prices grew at a record annual pace in May, rising almost 17 percent from 2020 amid tight supply and rabid demand, according to data released Tuesday.The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller price index for U.S. homes rose 16.6 percent in the 12...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/565031-us-home-price-growth-hits-record-166-percent