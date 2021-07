Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 19:20 Hits: 7

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said that it projects the global economy will grow 6 percent this year.The top-line estimate is the same as the IMF's April projection, but reflects the fact that the IMF has upgraded its...

