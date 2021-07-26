Some of the most important innovations are new tools, like AlphaFold, that advance scientific discovery

Articles

By James Pethokoukis

Technological innovations, such as artificial intelligence, are often cited as having three economic impacts. They might replace humans doing certain tasks, might make humans more efficient at doing certain tasks, might create new tasks. For example: Northwestern University economist Robert Gordon cites those kinds of impacts when dismissing AI’s potential to sharply boost productivity growth. As he recently explained, “AI is nothing new, and for more than a decade has replaced human customer service representatives by annoying voice-recognition systems without reviving growth. Much economic activity, from home construction to slicing deli meats at the local supermarket, remains immune from a radical AI transformation.”

Another way to look at AI is as an innovation that generates more innovation. Or an invention that helps invent other inventions. That’s pretty important, too. Always has been. “The historical record makes clear that science depends on technology in that it depends on the instruments and tools that are needed for science to advance,” economist historian Joel Mokyr has written. He notes that the 17th century Scientific Revolution “depended critically” on the development of the telescope, microscope, barometer, and vacuum pump, among other devices.

Another leading proponent of this view of innovation was the late Yale science historian Derek deSolla Price. As Price told the New York Times in 1984, “The scientific revolution, as we call it, was largely the improvement and invention and use of a series of instruments of revelation that expanded the reach of science in innumerable directions.” In his view, the big breakthrough in astronomy was not when Galileo first turned his telescope toward skies over Padua some 400 years ago. Rather, it was the innovation and improvement in lens grinding that allowed Dutch eyeglass makers to construct the first telescope.

A current example of innovation as a powerful tool for further innovation is AlphaFold, the “deep learning” AI system developed by Google’s DeepMind. The program predicts the 3D shape of proteins that underpin the biological process of life, human and otherwise. DeepMind announced last week that it has used AlphaFold to predict the shapes of nearly every protein in the human body, as well as 20 other organisms including yeast and mice. It’s considered a breakthrough that will advance drug development and lead to better understanding of disease. “We believe that this will represent the most significant contribution AI has made to advancing the state of scientific knowledge to date,” said DeepMind’s chief executive Demis Hassabis.

And AlphaFold isn’t the only example of AI helping push human discovery forward, with antibiotics and battery development being two others. Last year, University of Warwick economist Nicholas Crafts spoke to me about the potential of AI to hack the discovery process, especially given that game-changing ideas seem to be getting harder to find. Or, as some say, the low-hanging fruit of invention has been picked. Crafts, from my Political Economy podcast:

AI might end up being the best research assistant ever. And we see harbingers of this, such as the MIT guys discovering Halicin, the new antibiotic, using machine-learning methodology. . . . Certainly there have been signs that the potency of research and development has been weaker in the recent past than it was in that halcyon period . . . . I think the argument might be that there are more trees in the orchard than there used to be, but there are so many trees in the orchard that you and I can’t scan them effectively. The help comes, I think, potentially with things like AI. That really goes to the way quite a lot of economic historians think about the idea of an industrial revolution: It’s that the nature of invention changes.

