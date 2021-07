Articles

Category: Economy
Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn will brief Democratic members of Congress on a messaging strategy surrounding President Biden’s agenda on Thursday as the Senate prepares to soon take up a sweeping $3.5 trillion budget bill with his priorities....

