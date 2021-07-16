Is the pandemic recession over? My long-read Q&A with Michael Strain

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Michael Strain

The COVID-19 pandemic unleashed an economic downturn on the United States, forcing workers and businesses to adapt. Now that Americans are getting vaccinated and the country is opening up, what is the state of the US economy? How has the pandemic — and our public policy responses to it — affected the labor market? In a recent episode of Political Economy, Michael Strain joined me to discuss these questions and more.

Mike is the Arthur F. Burns Scholar in Political Economy and the Director of Economic Policy Studies at AEI.

Pethokoukis: The country’s vaccinating. It’s reopening. It’s being stimulated. A lot of things are happening. So how much has the economy regained the lost ground from the pandemic? How far do we have to go? Are we back to where we were?

Strain: Well, it’s a somewhat nuanced answer. The economy is set to hit its pre-pandemic trend level of GDP this calendar year. If the pandemic had never happened, the GDP would be about the same at the end of the year as it will be. That is extraordinary and not something that many people would have predicted. And it will not be true for other developed nations. So by that measure, which is a great measure — it’s a measure of the quantity of goods and services the economy is producing, and the level of income the economy is generating — we will have caught up this year.

But when you look at employment instead of GDP, we’re still around 10 million jobs short. And while our unemployment rate is not atrocious — I mean, it’s below 6 percent — it’s not in the 4s like many people hope, or the 3s that some people hope. And so we have a situation where economic demand has come back very strongly and we’re going to catch up to where we were as measured by production, but we also have a labor market that fundamentally is quite weak. We have a workforce participation rate that hasn’t really improved since last summer. It’s been about a year of no progress. And so, judging by that metric, we still have a ways to go.

How is it possible that we will have an economy as big as what we’ll have at the end of the year — but we’ll also have such a big gap in employment? How can those two things happen at the same time?

Well, you will love the answer, because the answer is a productivity surge.

Oh, that’s great. I do like productivity — we can do more with less. What explains that surge?

We can produce more goods and services with fewer workers. Part of this is a compositional effect, which means that the workers who haven’t found their way back into employment are likely workers who have lower productivity than those that are employed. Part of it is actual productivity gains — businesses learning how to do things differently and learning how to make stuff and deliver services with fewer workers.

Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate was about 3 and a half percent. Do you expect to get back to that level? How long might it take?

Well, that level is quite low. I think we should expect the unemployment rate to get back into the 4s. And the length and time that will take is uncertain. Right now, there are some factors that are really holding back labor force growth that are keeping workers on the sidelines. One of those factors is the generosity of unemployment benefits. Another factor is difficulty of finding childcare due to the pandemic. Another factor is concern among some people about getting sick. Another factor are early retirements, which we’re not going to get back.

How significant do you think those are?

I think it’s hard to say. But it would not surprise me if a few million of the 10 million missing jobs were made up of early retirements. We have seen stock prices soar to record highs during the pandemic and that has put people in a position to retire who might otherwise not have been. And after you’ve been home for 15 or 16 months, some people in their early 60s or late 50s — who may have the retirement nest egg that they need, in part due to rising stock prices — may just be saying, “Do I really want to go back to the commute? Do I want to go back to the daily grind for two or three years, and then retire? Why not just retire now? I haven’t been able to see my kids or my grandkids very much for the past year and a half.” And so I think we are likely not going to see those people return.

But childcare issues are going to resolve themselves. Concern about getting sick is going to resolve itself, and the generosity of unemployment benefits is going to normalize in the month of September.

What do you think the consensus is about unemployment benefits? It seems to be kind of controversial. Some people hate to even use the word “generosity” with the phrase “unemployment benefits.” They figure it’s not that much, so we shouldn’t talk about it being generous.

So are concerns about unemployment benefits just a conservative economist thing or a conservative pundit thing? Or is there kind of a consensus on the impact, and what is that consensus?

I think it’s much more controversial on Twitter than it is off Twitter. I mean, we had a half-century of economic research — a half-century of data upon which economic analysis was conducted — that demonstrated quite strongly that when unemployment benefits are more generous, the length of time people stay unemployed increases. This, I think, was not an especially controversial statement. Then we entered into the pandemic in March 2020. And as part of the government’s fiscal policy response to the pandemic in March 2020, Congress increased the generosity of unemployment benefits by $600 a week. Some preliminary evidence suggests that the $600 a week did not keep people unemployed for longer.

So here’s the question: Is the economy in the summer of 2021 more like the economy was in the spring of 2020, or more like the economy was in the 50 years before the spring of 2020? I don’t know. In March and April 2021, it was probably a mix. There were still some strong elements of a pandemic economy along with some strong elements of a normal economy. By May 2021, we started to see many states making big steps toward full normalization, so the economy was probably looking a lot more like a normal economy. I certainly think the economy is much more like a normal economy now. And so, in my view, we should expect the kind of normal relationship between unemployment benefits and the duration of unemployment to reassert itself.

With the current $300, the average unemployed worker is collecting about $650 a week. So about half of all workers have a higher income from unemployment benefits than they had in their last job. That’s going to keep people on the sidelines. This is accepted, I think, without much fanfare by economists and investment banks and economists in the private sector. My strong suspicion is that this is the view of economists inside the Fed as well. And I know that there’s a lot of heated debate about this on Twitter, but I think there’s less heated debate elsewhere about this.

One theory I hear is that this pandemic has produced an awakening among the American labor force. They’ve realized that too many jobs are not just low-wage jobs, but also dead-end jobs. People hate their jobs, and now — having been at home and getting a check — they realize that’s not a life they can go back to. That’s not a life they want to go back to. And it’s not their fault. Our economy doesn’t create meaningful, high-paying work for people, and that’s the problem.

Yeah, that’s a view. I mean, look, there are a lot of low-wage jobs in the US economy. There’s no question about that. There are jobs where pay is troublingly low. Waiters and waitresses are an example, as are some fast food jobs.

Does the United States have a higher share of low-wage jobs compared to other rich countries?

Well, the United States has different a labor market and labor market regulations. And the United States has more inequality. So in some sense, low-wage jobs are a function of the width of the wage distribution. So I think I recognize what some of the critics are pointing to.

But I think it’s a little bit odd to be arguing that these are dead-end jobs that people shouldn’t return to on the one hand, while also celebrating the fact that many people don’t have to return to those jobs because they’re able to get better opportunities. And that’s what you’re seeing: a lot of people who were fast food workers becoming manufacturing sector workers or things of this nature. What you’re seeing is upward mobility. Certainly, this is what a lot of the press coverage has been about — that there are workers who don’t have to go back to those jobs because the economy is so hot that they’re able to bargain for better jobs. You’re seeing a lot of employers open to hiring different types of workers because labor demand is so strong. And you’re seeing employers paying more, paying bonuses, offering a lot of perks, things of this nature.

In my mind, this really suggests that these jobs are anything but dead-end jobs. These are jobs where you can work at them for some time, build some skills, make some relationships, get some experience, and then go on to other better jobs. I think the idea that “these jobs aren’t jobs where you’d want to spend an entire career, therefore people shouldn’t do them” gets things exactly backwards. What you want to say is that these are jobs that people may not want to do for their entire careers, and therefore they should advance from them, using them as a starting point or launching pad. That, I think, is the better lesson.

I mean, if we want people to have higher-paying jobs with more benefits, more job security, more control over their schedules, and things of this nature, the solution isn’t to keep workers on the sidelines. The solution is to get workers into the labor market at whatever jobs that they can get, and then to support them and help them to advance to those better jobs.

How much is giving workers higher pay and more control over their schedules — as well as getting people off the sidelines — a function of running a very hot economy where you get the unemployment rate down low? Is doing that our labor market policy, fundamentally?

And is that kind of the situation we had before the pandemic where the economy had been growing for a long time? Maybe it wasn’t super-fast, but it was growing for a long time and slowly just ground that unemployment rate down. And so wages started going up, even at the low ends. Is that kind of economy fundamentally what we need? “Let’s get wages rising, get the employment rate down, and not worry so much about inflation.” Is that the kind of policy goal that we need?

Yeah, you want an economy where employers are chasing workers, not one where workers are chasing jobs. And in order to get an economy like that, you need strong labor demand, and you need a scarcity of workers. That’s what a low unemployment rate will give you.

Your description of what the economy was like at the end of the expansion from the Great Recession is absolutely right. For the last few years, we had an economy where gains were stronger at the bottom than at the top and where we saw the employment rates for vulnerable workers rising (for workers with disabilities, for example). We have reason to believe that employment among the formerly incarcerated was going up. We had wages growing at the bottom throughout the entire distribution. They were growing faster at the bottom than at the top, actually, and that creates opportunities. There is no jobs program or employment program better than a hot economy with strong labor demand where employers are chasing workers.

What’s odd about the situation we have now is that, while we have employers chasing workers and wages rising faster at the bottom than at the top, we also have no improvement in workforce participation over the past year while still being roughly 10 million jobs short of where we should be. This is one of the oddities of the current economic moment.

You outlined the advantages of a tight labor market and a hot economy. Have those advantages not been fully valued over the past 20 or 30 years because we’ve been too worried about the 1970s reoccurring? In other words, have we been too worried about inflation? Certainly, an argument that you hear is that the Fed has been too tight, and we saw in the years before the pandemic just how great it is when an economy is running hot and wages are rising. So perhaps we over-corrected too much from the 1970s inflation. We over-corrected too much and for too long, and that’s been the reason we haven’t seen better wage growth in this country. We worried too much about inflation, and we really didn’t have to.

Well, we saw decent wage growth in the 1990s. And we saw decent wage growth for a lot of the 2000s. Following the financial crisis of 2008, we had a half-decade or so of bad wage growth, but then wages started to grow again. So when I think about the economy over the past 30 years, I see an economy where wages have been growing. They’ve grown by about a third for non-supervisory workers, on average. And I don’t see an economy where the Fed wasn’t trying to get the unemployment rate lower.

I do think we learned during the previous expansion that you can push the unemployment rate significantly lower than many economists thought without sparking inflation. So the Fed learned something. Now, whether or not that was also true in the 1990s I think is very hard to say. But it certainly was true in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. And that’s a good thing to know. It really helped workers and accrued to the betterment of workers. And if we’d had an intervening recession, we wouldn’t have been able to learn that lesson.

So it’s good to avoid recessions? There’s certainly a school of thought that’s saying we need recessions to get rid of wasteful investments and to prevent bubbles from forming. But you’re saying we should avoid them.

Yeah, I think we want to avoid recessions. It’s not to say that there aren’t good things to come out of recessions. I think we want to avoid recessions, but there are some trade-offs.

You mentioned that the reason we were able to get the GDP back up without all those workers is that businesses have become more productive. Will we continue to see higher productivity going forward, or is this a one-time burst, and then it’s going to go back to the way it was before the recession? That is, not particularly spectacular productivity growth, which may explain why we haven’t seen greater wage growth in the past.

I think we’re in for a good few years of productivity.

Why is that? Is it because of work from home? People are working from home and not commuting as much? More Zoom meetings? Businesses are just learning to be more efficient, or maybe now they’re learning to use technology better? What are the reasons?

Some of those are the case. I think businesses are going to save some money on office space. I think Washington-to-San Francisco or Boston-to-Los Angeles business trips are going to be less common, and that’s going to help people to boost their productivity.

I also think we learned how to do a lot during the pandemic and discovered new ways of doing things. One big boost to productivity, for example, is going to be the increased shift toward e-commerce. That’s probably not going away, and that’s going to boost productivity in the retail sector. I think we’re going to continue to see greater productivity from the restaurant sector, which really figured out how to do a lot.

And in service sectors, it’s hard to raise productivity.

Yeah, that’s right. But I think we’re going to see a more productive health sector. I expect that telemedicine is going to be something that’s here to stay, and that’s going to boost productivity in the health sector.

So there are these big things. But also, part of the reason we’ve recovered so quickly is that millions of business owners and millions of workers throughout the United States figured out how to do their jobs in this very difficult and unusual circumstance, and they’re going to take a lot of the lessons they learned with them into life after the pandemic, and that’s going to accrue to all of our betterment.

During the pandemic, you could have told a story about a post-pandemic economy where businesses become more efficient, people learn how to use technology, and the economy is ready to really recover quickly. You could have also told a story about an economy where people become more risk-averse. There’s a lot more caution, and people flee cities, which are real productivity hubs.

So which of those stories do you see playing out? Are we going to use this pandemic as a launching pad, perhaps to a more high-productivity, high-efficiency economy? Or are we going to become more risk-averse going forward, and there won’t be as much entrepreneurship? Or do you have a third story?

I think we’re going to see a bit of both. I think people are likely going to be more risk-averse about their health, and that could be a good thing. A lot of people used to come to work when they were sick. In America, tens of thousands of people die every year from the flu, and I think Americans will now take the flu more seriously than they used to. People used to go to work with the flu, especially after a few days. How many times have you been on an airplane or a train where some guy sitting close to you is obviously sick with a cough or something like that? My guess is we’ll see less of that — people will be more risk-averse when it comes to their health or when it comes to the risks from spreading infections.

But we saw a surge in new business formation during the pandemic, which I think tells you a lot about how the economy responded and will continue to respond. And I think a lot of the forces that existed prior to the pandemic are still going to exist after the pandemic. So I’m skeptical, for instance, that this is the end of cities. For sure, we’re not going to flee dense, populated areas and live in little hamlets or houses in the woods or things of that nature.

You don’t think that economic opportunity and geography will perhaps not be as tightly linked? We’ve had a lot of job growth within a small group of cities — a lot of productivity in a small group of cities. It sure sounded like what we needed was to get more people in those cities because opportunity and geography were very tightly linked. And there have been a lot of calls for a change in housing policy to make it easier for people to move and live in these cities in an affordable manner.

Do you think that kind of policy is less important? Haven’t we learned that people don’t need to be in the same office? They can be far away and still be very efficient.

I don’t think we’ve learned that.

You don’t think that, while density’s still important, we didn’t learn that it’s maybe not quite as important as what we thought?

Look, I think we’re going to be in a situation where people don’t have to work from home. We’re going to be in a situation where people don’t have to avoid physical contact with their colleagues. And what do I think we’re going to see? I think we’re going to see people wanting to do well and wanting to advance in their careers, and they’re going to show up to the office because they know that putting in face time in the office is going to help them get ahead.

I think a lot of people, prior to the pandemic, could have worked from home one or two days a week. They were in jobs where that would have been allowed. They could have worked that out with their manager and their company, and they chose not to do that because other people were coming in. And so there’s going to be a competitive dynamic reasserting itself in American workplaces that I think is going to lead office culture and in-person work to look pretty similar to how it did before the pandemic.

Now, if you used to work from home three days a week, might you work from home four days a week for a few years following the pandemic? Yeah. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some marginal increase in work from home. An afternoon here, a day there, something like that? Sure, we might see more of that. Might we see more people trying to leave the office at 4:30 p.m. on the dot so they can have dinner with their kids or something like that? Yeah, I think those kinds of minor modifications are things that we might see.

But there are strong reasons why workers who are competing for advancement in the same company are going to want to be in the office. There are strong reasons why managers are going to want workers in the office. There are strong reasons why people are going to want to live in densely populated areas with a lot of employment opportunities. All of those forces existed prior to the pandemic. None of them have been destroyed by the pandemic. So my expectation is they’re going to reassert themselves, and things are going to look reasonably similar. I mean, a trend toward urbanization has been one of the most important historical forces of the last few centuries. It has survived previous pandemics. It has survived wars. It has survived lots of things. And I don’t think the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, as disruptive and significant as it was, is going to significantly derail that.

It seems like a lot of economic forecasts predict very fast growth this year, and then pretty fast growth next year. But after that, it’s back to the forecasts that we saw before the pandemic, predicting an economy growing over the longer term at 2 percent, or maybe a little bit less.

Would that be your forecast? Or do you think that something has maybe changed in this economy, both from the pandemic and maybe some of the technological advances we’ve seen of late?

Yeah, I’m more bullish than the forecasts because I’m more bullish on the next half-decade of productivity growth. I think we’re going to see faster productivity growth than we saw prior to the pandemic, and that’s going to push the growth rate up above the 2-percent range that you’re referring to.

A factor holding back the growth of the economy is going to be the growth of the labor force. A lot of these early retirements are going to weigh on growth. US demographics over the next five years or so are pretty much baked in. So if we want to boost economic growth from the labor-force side of things, then we need to get more people into the workforce, which is a significant, decades-long challenge that I think we need to take much more seriously than we’ve taken in the past. And that will boost economic growth. We also need to think seriously about our immigration policy — more immigrants would also increase GDP growth.

My guest has been Michael Strain. Mike, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you, Jim. Great to be back.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Michael Strain is the Arthur F. Burns Scholar in Political Economy and the Director of Economic Policy Studies at AEI.

