Category: Economy Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 17:48 Hits: 5

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged congressional leaders Friday to raise the federal debt limit as soon as possible or risk “irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans.”In a Friday letter, Yellen warned that the...

