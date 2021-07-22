5 questions for Michael Strain on COVID-19 and the US economy

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 15:46 Hits: 9

By James Pethokoukis and Michael Strain

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the United States in 2020, public policy experts talked of freezing the economy until the health crisis was over and then returning to normal. Now that vaccines are available and businesses are reopening, is the economy headed back to where it was before the pandemic? Or should we expect permanent changes to the way we buy, sell, and work? And just how far do we have to go to recover from the recession induced by COVID-19? On a recent episode of Political Economy, Michael Strain joined me to discuss the state of the US economy today and the long term effects the pandemic may have on the economy.

Mike is the Arthur F. Burns Scholar in Political Economy and the Director of Economic Policy Studies at AEI.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: The country’s vaccinating. It’s reopening. It’s being stimulated. So how much has the economy regained the lost ground from the pandemic? How far do we have to go?

Strain: Well, it’s a somewhat nuanced answer. The economy is set to hit its pre-pandemic trend level of GDP this calendar year. If the pandemic had never happened, then GDP would be about the same at the end of the year as it will be. By that measure — it’s a measure of the quantity of goods and services the economy is producing, and the level of income the economy is generating — we will have caught up this year.

But when you look at employment instead of GDP, we’re still around 10 million jobs short. And so we have a situation where economic demand has come back very strongly and we’re going to catch up to where we were as measured by production, but we also have a labor market that fundamentally is quite weak. We have a workforce participation rate that hasn’t really improved since last summer. It’s been about a year of no progress. And so, judging by that metric, we still have a ways to go.

How is it possible that we will have an economy as big as what we’ll have at the end of the year — but we’ll also have such a big gap in employment? How can those two things happen at the same time?

We can produce more goods and services with fewer workers. Part of this is a compositional effect, which means that the workers who haven’t found their way back into employment are likely workers who have lower productivity than those that are employed. Part of it is actual productivity gains — businesses learning how to do things differently and learning how to make stuff and deliver services with fewer workers.

I think businesses are going to save some money on office space. I think Washington-to-San Francisco or Boston-to-Los Angeles business trips are going to be less common. One big boost to productivity is going to be the increased shift toward e-commerce. That’s probably not going away, and that’s going to boost productivity in the retail sector. I think we’re going to continue to see greater productivity from the restaurant sector, which really figured out how to do a lot.

Are concerns about unemployment benefits just a conservative economist thing or a conservative pundit thing? Or is there kind of a consensus on the impact?

I think it’s much more controversial on Twitter than it is off Twitter. I mean, we had a half-century of data upon which economic analysis was conducted that demonstrated quite strongly that when unemployment benefits are more generous, the length of time people stay unemployed increases. This, I think, was not an especially controversial statement.

As part of the government’s fiscal policy response to the pandemic in March 2020, Congress increased the generosity of unemployment benefits by $600 a week. Some preliminary evidence suggests that the $600 a week did not keep people unemployed for longer.

So here’s the question: Is the economy in the summer of 2021 more like the economy was in the spring of 2020, or more like the economy was in the 50 years before the spring of 2020? I certainly think the economy is much more like a normal economy now. And so, in my view, we should expect the kind of normal relationship between unemployment benefits and the duration of unemployment to reassert itself. With the current $300, the average unemployed worker is collecting about $650 a week. So about half of all workers have a higher income from unemployment benefits than they had in their last job. That’s going to keep people on the sidelines.

Are we going to use this pandemic as a launching pad to a more high-productivity, high-efficiency economy? Or are we going to become more risk-averse going forward, and there won’t be as much entrepreneurship? Or do you have a third story?

I think we’re going to see a bit of both. I think people are likely going to be more risk-averse about their health, and that could be a good thing. A lot of people used to come to work when they were sick. I think Americans will now take the flu more seriously than they used to. People will be more risk-averse when it comes to their health or when it comes to the risks from spreading infections.

Via Twenty20

But we saw a surge in new business formation during the pandemic, which I think tells you a lot about how the economy responded and will continue to respond. And I think a lot of the forces that existed prior to the pandemic are still going to exist after the pandemic. So I’m skeptical, for instance, that this is the end of cities. For sure, we’re not going to flee dense, populated areas.

Do you think that economic opportunity and geography will perhaps not be as tightly linked after this pandemic?

I think we’re going to see people wanting to advance in their careers, and they’re going to show up to the office because they know that putting in face time in the office is going to help them get ahead. I think a lot of people, prior to the pandemic, could have worked from home one or two days a week. They chose not to do that because other people were coming in. And so there’s going to be a competitive dynamic reasserting itself in American workplaces that I think is going to lead in-person work to look pretty similar to how it did before the pandemic.

I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some marginal increase in work from home. But there are strong reasons why workers who are competing for advancement in the same company are going to want to be in the office. There are strong reasons why managers are going to want workers in the office. There are strong reasons why people are going to want to live in densely populated areas with a lot of employment opportunities. All of those forces existed prior to the pandemic. None of them have been destroyed by the pandemic. So my expectation is they’re going to reassert themselves, and things are going to look reasonably similar.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Michael Strain is the Arthur F. Burns Scholar in Political Economy and the Director of Economic Policy Studies at AEI.

The post 5 questions for Michael Strain on COVID-19 and the US economy appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-michael-strain-on-covid-19-and-the-us-economy/