Some of the most important innovations are already here, but they aren’t used enough

Published on Friday, 23 July 2021

By James Pethokoukis

If you’re eager for technological acceleration — and, of course, for that to translate into faster productivity growth and economic growth — we’ve had a good week.

Fast on the heels of that recent rocket plane trip by Virgin Galactic founder and billionaire Richard Branson, Blue Origin founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos also took a suborbital spaceflight using technology that’s scalable for bigger and better things.

On Thursday, Google-owned AI company DeepMind published a paper showing its AlphaFold algorithm could confidently predict the structural position for almost 60 percent of amino acids, which in turn will allow researchers to predict the three-dimensional structure of proteins. (“The applications are limited only by our imaginations,” said one expert.)

Also on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Form Energy, a startup based in Somerville, Mass. that’s backed by Bezos and Bill Gates, has built “an inexpensive battery that can discharge power for days using one of the most common elements on Earth: iron.” And although the batteries are too heavy for use in electric cars, the company says “they will be capable of solving one of the most elusive problems facing renewable energy: cheaply storing large amounts of electricity to power grids when the sun isn’t shining and wind isn’t blowing.”

I would also point to a big piece on climate change in The Economist that has good things to say about climate engineering: ( “[I]t is also prudent to study the most spectacular, and scary, form of adaptation: solar geoengineering. . . . [R]esearch over the past 15 years has suggested that solar geoengineering might significantly reduce some of the harms from greenhouse warming.”)

Good stuff — and the week isn’t even over yet! But let me take a bit of a brake-pumping angle on all this: While big leaps and breakthroughs in science and engineering are critical, they don’t automatically translate into big leaps and breakthroughs in human welfare. They must be turned into real-world technologies and techniques that diffuse throughout the economy and are effectively used. As economist Erik Brynjolfsson recently said about machine learning, “We don’t need any additional advances in technology to be able to have enormous effects on productivity and wages. What we do need is some significant changes in business processes. We need to rethink the way work gets done.”

We’ve seen a good example of the importance of diffusion and learning during the recent pandemic as companies employed video conference tech to keep their businesses running as smoothly as possible. Pandemic-pushed workplace digitization is one reason Goldman Sachs is expecting a near-term pickup in productivity. Indeed, it recently found that profit margin improvement “has been especially pronounced in the same set of industries where gains from digitization are most clear-cut: information technology services, professional services, and non-virus sensitive consumer services.”

In all the enthusiasm about new tech, we shouldn’t forget about old tech that could be helpful if more widespread. Another example is partially-automated safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward-collision warning. While they don’t add up to fully autonomous driving technology, they actually exist and work well. They’re just not used enough. As Costa Samaras, an associate professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, recently tweeted about research he coauthored: “We found that if every car had the partially-automated safety features widely available on new cars (ADAS), & it worked 100% of the time, thousands of car crash deaths could be avoided, and potentially hundreds of billions in social costs too, every year.”

And from the paper: “In 2015, approximately 25% of crashes were relevant to one of the three technologies: BSM, LDW or FCW. With fleet-wide deployment, 1.6 million police reported crashes a year could be prevented or made less severe, including 7200 fatal crashes. LDW could address the largest number of fatal crashes, while FCW system could address the greatest number of crashes overall.”

While some wonder if all the low-hanging fruit of innovation has been picked, let’s remember some of that fruit has fallen to the ground and just needs to be picked up.

