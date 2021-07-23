Some of the most important innovations are already here, but they aren’t used enough

Category: Economy Hits: 7
By James Pethokoukis
If you’re eager for technological acceleration — and, of course, for that to translate into faster productivity growth and economic growth — we’ve had a good week.
Good stuff — and the week isn’t even over yet! But let me take a bit of a brake-pumping angle on all this: While big leaps and breakthroughs in science and engineering are critical, they don’t automatically translate into big leaps and breakthroughs in human welfare. They must be turned into real-world technologies and techniques that diffuse throughout the economy and are effectively used. As economist Erik Brynjolfsson recently said about machine learning, “We don’t need any additional advances in technology to be able to have enormous effects on productivity and wages. What we do need is some significant changes in business processes. We need to rethink the way work gets done.”
We’ve seen a good example of the importance of diffusion and learning during the recent pandemic as companies employed video conference tech to keep their businesses running as smoothly as possible. Pandemic-pushed workplace digitization is one reason Goldman Sachs is expecting a near-term pickup in productivity. Indeed, it recently found that profit margin improvement “has been especially pronounced in the same set of industries where gains from digitization are most clear-cut: information technology services, professional services, and non-virus sensitive consumer services.”
In all the enthusiasm about new tech, we shouldn’t forget about old tech that could be helpful if more widespread. Another example is partially-automated safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward-collision warning. While they don’t add up to fully autonomous driving technology, they actually exist and work well. They’re just not used enough. As Costa Samaras, an associate professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, recently tweeted about research he coauthored: “We found that if every car had the partially-automated safety features widely available on new cars (ADAS), & it worked 100% of the time, thousands of car crash deaths could be avoided, and potentially hundreds of billions in social costs too, every year.”
And from the paper: “In 2015, approximately 25% of crashes were relevant to one of the three technologies: BSM, LDW or FCW. With fleet-wide deployment, 1.6 million police reported crashes a year could be prevented or made less severe, including 7200 fatal crashes. LDW could address the largest number of fatal crashes, while FCW system could address the greatest number of crashes overall.”
While some wonder if all the low-hanging fruit of innovation has been picked, let’s remember some of that fruit has fallen to the ground and just needs to be picked up.
