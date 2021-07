Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 19:22 Hits: 7

Roughly $3 billion of the $46 billion allocated for emergency rental aid has been used to cover rent, utilities and other related expenses with less than two weeks until a federal eviction ban expires.Data released Wednesday by the Treasury...

