Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 20:29 Hits: 10

The federal government has forgiven about $400 billion in pandemic relief loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according a group of internal watchdogs. The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), which comprises 22...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/564190-watchdog-government-has-forgiven-nearly-400b-in-pandemic-relief-loans