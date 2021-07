Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

It’s been six months since President Biden took office, and one Cabinet position remains vacant: director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).Biden’s first choice for the job, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration in early March as her...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/563779-bidens-budget-vacancy-raises-eyebrows