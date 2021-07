Articles

As Democrats indicate that they want to tax polluter imports, two lawmakers are laying out a potential roadmap.New legislation from Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), would levy an import fee on goods including aluminum,...

