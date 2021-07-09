Some charts and commentary based on BP’s annual report on world energy statistics

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 21:24 Hits: 0

BP released its annual “Statistical Review of World Energy” (70th edition) yesterday with updated global energy data for 2020. Here are some of the report’s highlights for 2020:

1. Primary energy consumption fell by 4.5% in 2020 – the largest decline since 1945. By country, the US, India, and Russia contributed the largest declines in energy consumption. China posted the largest increase (2.1%), one of only a handful of countries where energy demand grew last year.

2. Carbon emissions from energy use fell by 6.3%, to their lowest level since 2011. As with primary energy, this was the largest decline since the end of World War II.

3. Oil consumption fell by a record 9.1 million barrels per day (b/d), or 9.3%, to its lowest level since 2011. Oil demand fell most in the US (-2.3 million b/d), the EU (-1.5 million b/d), and India (-480,000 b/d). China was virtually the only country where consumption increased (220,000 b/d).

4. Natural gas consumption fell by 81 billion cubic meters (bcm), or 2.3%. Nevertheless, the share of gas in primary energy continued to rise, reaching a record high of 24.7%.

5. Coal consumption fell by 6.2 exajoules (EJ), or 4.2%, led by declines in the US (-2.1 EJ) and India (-1.1 EJ), with OECD coal consumption falling to its lowest level in our data series back to 1965.

6. Renewable energy (including biofuels but excluding hydro) rose by 9.7%, slower than the 10-year average (13.4% p.a.) but the increment in energy terms (2.9 EJ) was similar to increases seen in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Based on the high volume of historical data provided in the BP report, much of it going back to 1965, I was able to create some charts for this post and will probably create some additional charts and visualizations for future posts.

1. Chart of the Day I (above). The animated “bar chart race” visualization above displays the top ten energy-consuming countries annually from 1965 to 2020 measured in exajoules of energy per year. Here are a few observations:

a. The USA was the world’s largest energy consumer in every year going back to 1965 until China surpassed the USA in 2009 and has held the No. 1 position since then.

b. In 1965 China ranked No. 6 in the world for energy consumption before rising to No. 5 in 1970, No. 3 in 1976 when it overtook Japan and Germany, and No. 2 in 1993 when it surpassed Russia. In 1965, the USA consumed 9.4 times more energy than China, while in 2020 China produced about two-thirds more energy than the USA.

c. India wasn’t among the top ten energy-consuming countries until 1985 and by 2003 it ranked No. 5 before rising to the No. 3 position from 2015 to 2020.

d. Japan and Germany consistently ranked No. 4 and/or No. 5 in most years behind the US, China, and USSR/Russia until India started consuming more energy than Germany in 2004 and more than Japan in 2010.

2. Chart of the Day II (above, click to enlarge) shows the ten countries with the largest reductions in CO2 emissions between 2000 and 2020 led by the US, and the ten countries with the largest increases in C02 emission over that period, led by China. So the US deserves credit for making the greatest global contribution to reducing greenhouse gases over the last decade. America’s impressive 24.5% reduction in CO2 since 2005 also demonstrates why the US really doesn’t need to be part of the Paris accord, since it has already met its promise for a 25% reduction by 2025, and it happened five years ahead of schedule! Further, the significant reduction in US CO2 emissions hasn’t happened as a result of any government energy policy or punitive carbon tax, it’s happened mostly due to the substitution of natural gas (an all-time high share of 40% last year) for coal (an all-time low of 17% in 2020) to generate the nation’s electricity. And that game-changing substitution was only made possible by the twin revolutionary drilling and extraction technologies of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

3. Chart of the Day III (above, click to enlarge) shows graphically the destruction and devastation of Venezuela’s economy and standard of living due to the “socialist revolution” started after Hugo Chavez was elected in 1999 and he introduced damaging socialist policies that have decimated the country. The chart compares energy consumption per capita in Venezuela from 1965 to 2020 compared to its South American neighbors Argentina, Chile and Brazil. In 1999 when Chavez took over Venezuela’s energy consumption per capita was about two times greater than Argentina and Chile and almost three times greater than Brazil. But over the last decade as the Venezuelan economy and its industrial sector have spiraled downward under the crushing weight of “democratic socialism,” its energy consumption per capita has fallen by 50% and is now below all three countries in the chart. Venezuela’s energy consumption per capita, as a rough measure of a country’s standard of living and its economic development, has also fallen below its own 1965 level. That would suggest that the catastrophic effects of socialism in Venezuela have moved the country backward by more than a half-a-century, erasing more than 50 years of economic progress.

The post Some charts and commentary based on BP’s annual report on world energy statistics appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/some-chart-and-commentary-based-on-bps-annual-report-on-world-energy-statistics/