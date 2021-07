Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 13:37 Hits: 9

Minnesota politicians at the state, local and federal level said the city has benefited from various economic grants, but emphasized that there’s still room to better target the aid.Speaking at The Hill’s Small Business Recovery Tour, Rep. Angie...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/562920-minnesota-officials-push-for-targeted-small-business-grants