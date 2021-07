Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:05 Hits: 4

The difference in compensation between CEOs and the average workers trended upward in 2020, according to a new report by a labor union released on Wednesday.According to the AFL-CIO’s Executive Paywatch report, the average S&P 500 CEO made $15.5...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/562996-ceos-made-299-times-the-salary-of-what-the-median-employee-received