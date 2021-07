Articles

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blasted Wells Fargo’s decision this week to close customers’ personal credit lines.CNBC reported on Thursday that the bank alerted customers that existing lines of personal credit would be closed in the next...

