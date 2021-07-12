Does affordable clean energy make economic growth and environmentalism compatible? My long-read Q&A with Ramez Naam

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 14:37 Hits: 6

For decades, solar and wind energy were seen as promising technologies that were not affordable enough to replace fossil fuels on a society-wide scale. This may be changing, however. On this week’s episode of Political Economy, Ramez Naam explains how technological innovations have dramatically improved the viability of wind and solar energy, and he explores the implications this has on environmentalism and the de-growth movement.

Ramez is a computer scientist and futurist, as well as the Energy and Environment Co-Chair at Singularity University. He is also the author of the Nexus trilogy, an award-winning science fiction series that explores how neurotechnology could impact our society.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: Do solar and wind energy pass the market test? Are they affordable and competitive with fossil fuels on their own, without subsidies or any kind of help?

Naam: They are now. They weren’t always, but what happened was that we used policy to scale these technologies when they were very, very young. And as these technologies grew, they got tremendously cheaper in a way similar to how computing has gotten cheaper through Moore’s Law. A general-purpose law called Wright’s Law governs the reduction in cost of other mass-produced technologies, and the cost of solar panels per watt of power they produce has dropped by a factor of 500 from 1975 to now. So now we have solar and wind that are cost-competitive on their own without subsidies.

What drove that decline in cost? How much of it was because of innovation? How much was it because they’re being produced in places that manufacture very cheaply, like China? Is this an innovation story, or is it a supply chain story?

It’s much more of an innovation story than people think. People believe that it’s really about low-cost labor or low-cost debt in China, for instance. But when you look at the cost of solar panels made in China, Germany, Japan, or Thailand, they’ve all had a very similar price plunge.

Now, the Chinese are still consistently ahead of everyone, though most Chinese-company-made solar panels are actually made in Southeast Asia now, not in China proper. But the bigger story than the delta in cost between making a panel in China versus making it in the US is that, across the board, we’ve had this incredible price reduction. And that’s innovation in the technology itself — making it more efficient, where more of the photons striking solar panels get turned into electrons — and innovation in the manufacturing process — we slice the silicon wafers thinner, we need less energy going in, we need fewer grams of silver and rare earth. We’ve reduced the material cost, labor cost, and energy cost of making one of these.

When we talk about solar, are we talking primarily or exclusively about the sorts of solar panels that we see on people’s roofs? There are other kinds of solar. I remember there’s something called “concentrated solar,” where you focus reflectors on something that could store the power, like molten salt. But we’re talking about traditional panels that you might put on your roof, right?

Yes, we’re talking about solar photovoltaics. There is concentrating solar power that uses mirrors to concentrate heat, make steam, and drive a turbine. That technology still exists and is still moving along. But what’s dropped in price so much faster are these photovoltaics — the same things used to power your old calculator with a little bitty solar panel on it — that capture sunlight and directly turn those photons into electricity right there in solid-state electronics.

Via Twenty20

So given the price of these panels now, is the story over the next decade one of continuing price declines and more innovation? Or is it just getting these panels out there — more of a deployment story?

It’s some of both. Inside of the climate/energy world, there are people that argue about R&D-based strategies versus deployment strategies. The reality is, as you deploy more of a technology, the private companies that are selling this tech are in fierce competition with each other and are constantly innovating to bring down costs to stay ahead of the game or stay competitive. So deployment drives innovation.

Now, there are some areas where we need more upfront R&D — more government-funded R&D or venture-capital-heavy investments. But that’s not so much for technologies like solar — they’re already really quite mainstream — but rather for things like some areas of storage (especially long-duration energy storage) where we can still use a kick in the pants or an acceleration from very directed government R&D to help get these things to the point where private industry can take over.

I remember as a kid hearing a lot about solar. I’m old enough that I remember the oil crisis in the 1970s, when Jimmy Carter was putting solar panels on the White House. Is there an alternate history where we moved way faster in solar, and solar would have already become a much more ubiquitous technology?

There might’ve been. I think we could have gone faster, but I’m not sure it would have been radically faster. It took scale to get the costs to come down, so the sooner we invested in scaling these technologies, the faster they would’ve come down.

We are where we are now: Climate change is real, and it’s problematic. But the good news is that because of the costs of these energy technologies — and related ones, like electric vehicles and so on — are all getting so cheap, it no longer is going to be a sacrifice for us to clean up our energy system. Instead, going to clean energy is going to make our air and water cleaner. it’s going to reduce carbon emissions, and it’s going to make a better and cheaper energy system for all of us.

One common criticism is, “What happens if it’s cloudy out or the wind doesn’t blow?” What’s your response?

Yeah, solar and wind are variable — they’re intermittent, if you will. But they’re also somewhat predictable on the macro-scale. And they’re mostly countercyclical. The sun shines only during the day, and wind seems to blow more at night. There’s a lot more sunshine in summer and a lot more wind in winter. So the importance of large-scale grids to integrate these resources matters a lot.

This is the problem Texas is having, and it has very little to do with solar and wind. It’s really coal plants and gas plants going offline there, primarily. Texas’s problem is that they’re an isolated grid all by itself. During the blackouts of Texas, you’ve got neighboring states like Oklahoma that have huge amounts of power available very cheaply. They can’t deliver it a few hundred miles away because Texas has chosen to be on its own.

So the value of grids is quite high. And through smart grid software, we can control demand and, to some extent, match it to when energy’s available. But then, of course, we have to address energy storage.

via Twenty20

Looking at the technological hurdles with both sources, are they with the generation itself — i.e. panels and turbines — or are they a grid- or battery-technology issue?

I think it’s some of both. There are three or four ways you’re going to address this intermittency. You can massively overbuild for when you have holes in them, because it’s so cheap. Even if you have only half the wind blowing, if you overbuild your wind turbines by a factor of two, you’re fine. So you can make grids bigger.

Or you can address this issue of storage. Storage used to look incredibly hard and incredibly expensive, but the cost of lithium-ion batteries has dropped by a factor of 10 just since 2010 — a 90-percent price decline in the last 10 years. And we have other battery technologies — like flow batteries — that can, for a couple of pennies, store 12 hours of electricity at grid scale. And that allows you to solve a whole lot of these variability and intermittency issues.

Regarding batteries, are we running out of lithium? I hear that we’re running out of it and that this is going to be a problem.

The clean energy transition in general is going to produce a lot more demand for certain minerals and metals. Whether its nickel, copper, lithium, or cobalt, you’re going to see demand go up for all of those. Now, there’s plenty of all that stuff in the Earth’s crust, but current mines and current mining processes might not keep up with demand. So I think you will see some price oscillations with resources.

But more importantly, you’ll see that greater demand is going to spur innovation to find new ways to produce those minerals and metals out of existing resources, such as ocean waters — there was a scientific paper a week or two ago about the costs of producing lithium out of seawater, where it’s incredibly abundant. Things like that become cost-effective when there’s enough demand for these resources.

So what do you think a realistic target is for the proportion of our power being produced by wind and solar 25 years from now?

Grid electricity in the US is currently about 30 percent clean, with a mix of hydro, nuclear, solar, and wind. Solar and wind together are maybe 15 percent of US electricity. 25 years from now, the grid ought to be more than 80 percent clean electricity — maybe 90 percent, or maybe closer to 100 percent.

It won’t be just solar and wind. We’ll still use hydro. Hopefully, the nuclear industry will get its act together, and we’ll be using some nuclear. There are innovations in low-cost geothermal as well. Capitol Hill and Biden have talked about having 80 percent of electricity being clean by 2030. That’s nine years from now, but that’s doable. It’s hard, but it’s doable. It’s the last 10 or 20 percent that’s the hardest. But getting to that 80-percent ballpark is a very good target for us, I think. And we’ve been talking about that on a scale of a decade or 15 years, not 25.

Are there things we should be doing with public policy to speed along or otherwise facilitate solar and wind?

Absolutely. You asked whether these things need subsidies now, but what we’re seeing is the opposite — utilities are really propping up coal power plants to keep them running. Or they’re refusing to open up their electricity systems to market competition because, in an open market, solar and wind would win. So I think there’s policy work we can do on forcing utilities to actually do economic planning for five years out with the lowest cost resources, creating more competition in markets, and increasing the amount of transmission we build across the country.

There are amazing wind resources in the Great Plains. There’s amazing solar in the south, southwest, and west. And there are places that don’t have such great wind and solar, but we can’t build transmission today because of NIMBY. It’s cheap enough. We have the technology — it’s highly efficient — but property owners are just saying, “No, you can’t cross my land with your power line.” That’s stopping us. So that’s a big area for policy as well.

I don’t want to just replace dirty energy with clean energy. I think in the future we’re going to need more energy. So is that a future just of solar and wind? Do we also need nuclear? What about geothermal? What is the mix that you see going forward?

Well, we need to develop what we call clean, firm resources. So, clean electricity resources that can be turned on whenever you want them, regardless of the weather. And maybe that’s long-duration storage. Maybe that’s turning electricity into hydrogen when we have too much electricity, storing that hydrogen, and then turning it back into electricity when we want it. That’s what Europe is betting on. But it might be nuclear. It might even be fusion. And it might be geothermal.

So those are all investments that people are making in new technologies today. Solar and wind can be the backbone of the new electricity grid — they’ll be the cheapest cost. But we do need some other resources to help firm them up at hours they’re not doing well.

via Twenty20

What got you interested in this?

Really, I came into it from wanting to understand what the state of the planet was. I’ve been in tech my whole life, and I’ve been a tech optimist. And it was really just curiosity one day, swimming in a beautiful beach in Mexico, loving the crystal blue water, and seeing litter on the shore and wondering, “Well, why is there litter?” And that got me thinking about other environmental things that I’d never really spent much time investigating.

And so I thought I would look into the issue. What are the real environmental challenges? Is climate change real? What’s my responsibility as a human? And can we solve these problems?

You call yourself a tech optimist. And what you’re talking about is a world of growth — and finding a way to power that growth in a sustainable way that doesn’t ruin the climate.

There are people who take the other side and think you’re on the wrong path. They think that growth is killing the planet, that these are just temporary fixes and delays of the inevitable changes we’re going to have to make as far as accepting lower living standards. What do you think you understand that they don’t?

I think I get the long history of surpassing apparent limits, as well as the long history of reducing pollution or waste while increasing prosperity. I mean, if you go back to the late 1960s, we had the ozone hole, and we had air pollution and smog in New York, Los Angeles, and London that was so thick you could cut it with a knife. We had polluted water supplies. We had the Cuyahoga River catch on fire because it was so covered with oil, chemicals, debris, and so on.

We solved all of that. The air in the US is the cleanest it’s been. The water is the cleanest it’s been. In the US, our rivers don’t catch on fire. Smog is massively reduced from where it was in the late 60s and early 70s, and we solved that while doubling or tripling GDP per capita in that time. So we can actually do this. Technology is amazing if we put our minds to it and use policy to drive it forward.

Do you often debate these issues with environmentalists who think what you’re describing is the wrong path or even dangerous?

Yeah, I debate with de-growthers all the time. And honestly, I think de-growthers are dangerous because it turns out what really irks people about climate change is not the idea that climate change is real or that it’s human-made. It’s that it comes with this assumption that the solutions for climate change are going to involve living smaller lives, de-growth, economic stagnation, having to shrink our homes, not traveling so much, and so on. And that’s hugely alienating.

But if I tell you — and this is backed up by the facts — we can address climate change and air pollution while making energy cheaper for everybody and allowing people to live the lifestyle they live now — or a better lifestyle with more living space, more travel options, more of the goods that you want, and so on — by using policy to continue to drive innovation in technologies, that’s just far more politically viable. And it’s true.

via Twenty20

The futurists and other forward thinkers in the late ’50s and 1960s had an exciting vision of expansion, growth, and progress — colonizing the solar system and cities under the ocean, for instance. And then that changed in the 1970s. People began painting a very different vision of the future — a vision of retreat and worse living standards. That’s certainly the vision I see from Hollywood today. Are people who talk about the future a lot still trapped in that 1970s mode?

Yeah. There are both optimistic and pessimistic future-thinkers. I think, from a narrative standpoint, you can’t have a story where “everything got better,” because that doesn’t have any narrative tension. So one reason that you see dystopia as a large challenge or whatnot in movies, novels, and so on is you need to have something for the heroes and protagonists to actually fight against and overcome. That clouds the issue somewhat.

But it’s undeniable that climate is on people’s minds. I live in Seattle. We just went through a massive heatwave. Yesterday it was 108 degrees. This is in June. The previous record was 103, and that was during August, which is when typically it’s hottest here. Before this year, we’ve only been over a hundred degrees three times. We passed 100 degrees three times this year. Portland’s up to 115-116 degrees. The heat almost set a record for Vegas and Portland. So I think when you look at that, people can get very pessimistic and very bleak because they see this real problem coming that we’ve under-invested in.

Despite that, I do think that there’s every possibility that we can build a world of more abundance — a world where the average person on earth, and nearly every person on earth, is much better off than they were a generation ago. But it will take some effort, and there will be some things that get worse rather than better.

Can we get to that future if the image of the future that most people see is apocalyptic and dystopian? Do you think it matters when the image in books, video games, movies, and TV shows seems almost universally terrible? Can we have that kind of culture underlying a society that still manages to build fantastic new technologies, whether it’s IT technology, energy, or biotechnology?

I don’t think it’s healthy for all the images to be dystopian. But I do think that, even though dystopian images are more common, there are lots of positive images that are out there as well. Maybe you find them more in nonfiction than you do in fiction. But you find some in science fiction as well.

You need some mix of both. I think really dystopian stuff can motivate people to take action out of fear and concern, but you also need a guide star — something that you find aspirational that you want to move towards. We need both of those out there.

The technology at the heart of your Nexus trilogy is neurotechnology. Now, is that hard science fiction? This technology is a thing that could happen. Could you tell us a bit about it?

Yeah. In Nexus, I imagine a technology that you swallow as a drug. It’s a vial of silvery liquid that gets into your brain, attaches to your neurons, and makes little wi-fi receivers, if you will. It’s such that if you and I both had some, we would become weakly telepathic. We could communicate with one another, because these receivers are broadcasting to one another what we’re thinking, feeling, and doing. And that is really the ultimate interface — our entire human experience is what goes on inside of our brains.

I wanted to talk about this technology that would allow people to communicate directly from person to person, allow them to install apps inside of their brain, and allow them to have control over what’s happening inside of their mind and body. And I really wrote a story that was about freedom. It’s about who gets to control this technology? Who gets to decide who can use it and not use it? How will it be used by nation-states, by private individuals, and so on?

This is a series that takes place 20 or 30 years from now. And I don’t divide between dystopian fiction and utopian. The way I think about it is: Does this just show a terrible world where there’s no hope and you wouldn’t want to live? Or does it show a world that you might want to live in? It may not perfect — like this world isn’t perfect — but it’s better in some key ways and you can imagine yourself living there. Is the world of the Nexus trilogy a place you’d want to live?

Yeah, I think it is. Again, as an author, I’m writing science fiction novels that are actually thrillers. So I have to keep the reader hooked. So to me, Nexus is an amazing technology, and I show it being used for people communicating with one another, meditating, talking to kids, creating art together, experiencing music together — all sorts of positive uses.

But of course, you can’t focus on just the positive uses to make an exciting book. So there are dystopian things going on — a cold war between the US and China, secret German experiments, and so on. So I tried to make it a world that was plausible in the future where most things have gotten better, but there are real tensions and real challenges to be addressed as well.

And do you think the challenge to these technologies ultimately is a challenge of innovation and science? Or is it a policy challenge? We’re already worried about robots taking jobs — I’ve heard about robot taxes — and a lot of people are worried about CRISPR. And in the trilogy, governments effectively ban neurotechnology.

How much do you worry about people’s resistance to innovation becoming a problem in the future? Overall, people seem more worried about technology in many ways today than they do excited by it, and I’m worried that will end up being reflected in how we govern these technologies.

I think there is a lot of fear of biotechnology and neurotechnology — technologies that affect the cells. There’s not as much fear about digital. And I think it’s appropriate to regulate these technologies for safety and to apply some degree of caution.

At the same time, the promise is just enormous. Leaving science fiction, just look at how fast we got COVID vaccines. Before COVID, the average time to get a new vaccine was eight years. The shortest time for a vaccine ever had been four years. But the COVID vaccines were actually designed in about 36 hours and then went through one year of testing to get to the market. So these technologies are actually utterly amazing. Should we regulate things for safety? Should we have good protocols around stuff? Absolutely. But fundamentally, I think there is a huge upside to biotech that people are often quite resistant to.

And so part of what I was trying to write with Nexus was a world where we are very afraid of these technologies — and that, by being so afraid, we’d already regulated them out of the official market and into the black market where they were less regulated, less safe, and so on. It’s sort of an analogy to the War on Drugs. And that, I think, is not the right answer.

My guest today has been Ramez Naam. Ramez, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Jim, it’s been a pleasure.

The post Does affordable clean energy make economic growth and environmentalism compatible? My long-read Q&A with Ramez Naam appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/does-affordable-clean-energy-make-economic-growth-and-environmentalism-compatible-my-long-read-qa-with-ramez-naam/