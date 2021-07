Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 16:50 Hits: 4

Leaders of conservative organizations are urging GOP lawmakers to "push the reset button" on a bipartisan infrastructure deal and not include any additional IRS funding in such a package."With the Covid crisis over, the economy recovering, and the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/562088-conservatives-say-bipartisan-infrastructure-deal-shouldnt-include-irs-funding